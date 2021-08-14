Grant Jerrett with a dunk vs the New York Knicks
Grant Jerrett (Detroit Pistons) with a dunk vs the New York Knicks, 08/13/2021
The Knicks fell to the Detroit Pistons 93-87 on Friday night in Summer League action, but Obi Toppin shined.
Cade Cunningham scored 24 points and hit seven of his 10 3-point attempts, and the Pistons picked up their first win in Las Vegas
Thursday night's battle between the Yankees and the White Sox ended in, what else, a walk-off home run. On Thursday night, the MLB held its long-awaited Field of Dreams Game in Dyersville, Iowa. Two years ago, the league promised that it would resurrect the cornfield-flanked ballpark from the 1989 Kevin Costner classic, Field of Dreams, for one night of baseball—at the site where the movie was filmed, no less.
Tim Anderson capped a day of Hollywood-like moments with a game-winning home run into the corn to give the White Sox a 9-8 win over the Yankees.
The right-hip injury that sent Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts to the injured list for a second time is a bone spur. He will delay surgery until the offseason.