Grant Holloway, Legend Boyesen Hayes among athletes competing at U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Two athletes with local ties are set to compete at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials, which begin Friday in Eugene, Oregon.

Grant Holloway, of the United States, celebrates after winning the men’s 110-meter hurdles final at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Grant Holloway, a Chesapeake native, will compete in the 110-meter hurdles. He graduated from Grassfield High School before attending the University of Florida, where he won eight NCAA titles and helped the Gators win three team NCAA titles. He won the silver medal in the 110-meter hurdles at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo. In 2023, Holloway won his third consecutive world championship in the event.

Here’s when the 110-meter hurdles competitions are scheduled:

Monday, June 24 (round 1)

Thursday, June 27 (semifinals)

Friday, June 28 (finals)

Legend Boyesen Hayes, a graduate of Christopher Newport University, will compete in the discus throw. He competed in the track and field trials for the Tokyo Olympics. During his senior year with the Captains, Boyesen Hayes placed second in the NCAA Outdoor Championship and set a new school record. He currently lives and trains in Pennsylvania, but has family in Virginia Beach.

Here’s when discus competitions are scheduled:

Saturday, June 22 (heats)

Thurday, June 27 (qualifying)

Saturday, June 29 (finals)

The top three athletes in most events make the team.

