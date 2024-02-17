Grant Holloway breaks his own 60m hurdles world record at US Indoor Championships

Grant Holloway is the only athlete to run under 7.30 seconds three times

Grant Holloway broke his own world record in the 60m hurdles at the US Indoor Championships in New Mexico.

The Olympic 110m hurdles silver medallist ran 7.27 seconds in the heats to shave two hundredths off the record.

Victory was Holloway's 60th in succession in the 60m hurdles, a streak stretching back a decade.

"I knew it was going to be a good one after I got out of the blocks - 7.27 at a nice track is always a good thing," said the 26-year-old.

Holloway, a three-time 110m hurdles world champion, pulled out of the final as he was assured of a place in the USA team for the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow in March.

Tia Jones equalled the women's 60m hurdles world record of 7.67 in her heat, before winning the final in 7.68.