Grant Hill on why the 2023-24 Boston Celtics are actually underrated

Given how the Boston Celtics have stumbled in the past in deep postseason runs, it is hard to blame people for doubting that the Celtics were a true title contender this season. But now, at this point, it is hard to look back and not see the signs of greatness in our midst as well with the benefit of hindsight.

We, as a collective fan base of a sport, if not for Celtics fans themselves as a monolith, have underestimated this team. And people are starting to take note, such as retired NBA great Grant Hill, who recently broke down how Boston has been underrated all season long on a recent episode of the “Rich Eisen” show.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

