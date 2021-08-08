Grant to help Kansas Polymer Research Center create ag jobs

The Joplin Globe, Mo.
·1 min read

Aug. 8—PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Kansas Polymer Research Center at Pittsburg State University has received a $1.4 million grant from the National Institute of Standards and Technology to develop and promote new polymeric materials and plastics processing capabilities.

"Everything we're doing is around creating jobs," said Tim Dawsey, executive director of the research center, in a statement. "We have a huge agricultural economy here, which is very vulnerable to the next drought, freeze or flood. We must diversify it to keep it sustainable, and to do that, we'll use our plastics and polymer expertise to develop new technology-based jobs — higher paying tech jobs, manufacturing jobs — in the area. That means taking agricultural products, byproducts or waste, and turning them into value-added products, and then commercializing them."

The funds are an extension of a previously awarded grant. They will be used by the research center's National Institute for Materials Advancement and students enrolled in the Polymer Chemistry Initiative there.

Recent research has focused on value-added applications of vegetable oil-based materials, including a new battery, a new golf ball and a type of nonflammable foam.

"Our goal is to develop innovative solutions that will very positively impact the region's workforce and economy," Dawsey said.

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, a Kansas Republican, was among those who supported the grant.

"These new resources will help diversify the regional workforce by creating new technology-based jobs, boosting the local economy and further solidifying PSU's leadership in this field," he said in a statement.

Recommended Stories

  • Judge says Arkansas can't enforce mask mandate ban

    Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox on Friday temporarily blocked Arkansas from enforcing Act 1002, which bans public entities from requiring masks, the Associated Press reported.Context: Multiple lawsuits were filed challenging the ban.In a special session this week, the legislature voted down bills that would have allowed school districts to require masks in places with students under 12, who cannot get vaccinated against COVID-19.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscr

  • New Texas school COVID-19 guidelines rattle medical experts

    The Texas Education Agency is out with new COVID-19 health guidance for schools.

  • Education experts are 'deeply concerned' about a plunge in kindergarten enrollment

    Education experts are 'deeply concerned' about a plunge in kindergarten enrollment

  • ‘I don’t see how it can be safe’: Florida schools on frontlines of state’s mask war

    Ron DeSantis has promised cut off state funding to any district that forces children to wear face coverings – but some schools are bucking his ultimatum ‘If you’re coming after the rights of parents in Florida, I’m standing in your way,’ DeSantis said. Photograph: Michele Eve Sandberg/REX/Shutterstock With about two weeks to go until the start of a new school year, Miami father Jerry Greenberg is feeling anxious. With the more contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 fueling record-breaking positive

  • Teachers union files suit against mother who repeatedly requested information about curriculum

    A teachers union filed suit against a Rhode Island mother in an effort to block compliance with her repeated public information requests about whether the school teaches critical race theory and anti-racism.

  • Baltimore County students can get COVID-19 vaccine at clinics

    Baltimore County is holding a series of mass vaccination clinics aimed at getting more students vaccinated against COVID-19 before school starts on Aug. 30. Last week, Baltimore County Public Schools announced they will require universal masking for students, staff and visitors in school buildings for the new school year. Now, they announced efforts to get children 12 and older vaccinated with a new student vaccination initiative.

  • A SC college is getting aggressive with vaccine incentives. Is that a model to follow?

    If avoiding a hospital stay or even death isn’t incentive enough, just about every state and U.S. territory has a promotion in place designed to encourage vaccinations, the Editorial Board writes.

  • Latest COVID news: Kansas City area county rejects masks; schools bringing them back

    Mask mandates were a hot topic in Kansas City last night. Local leaders made decisions about back-to-school rules and public spaces.

  • Florida approves tuition vouchers for parents who think mask mandates are ‘Covid harassment’

    State is becoming national centre of Delta surge, but governor opposes further public-health measures

  • 'We are preparing to be fully in schools all across the country:' AFT president

    When the summer began, there was a sense of hope among parents, students, and teachers that the new school year would be far different than the previous one. However, the Delta variant of COVID-19 has replaced that sense of hope with a sense of foreboding.

  • Target to Cover 100% College Tuition for its Employees at Over 40 Schools and Universities

    Target has announced that it will begin paying the college tuition and textbook expenses for its part-time and full-time employees at over 40 schools.

  • Texas schools not required to do contact tracing, new guidance says

    Texas schools are not required to conduct COVID-19 contact tracing in the event that an individual tests positive, according to new guidance from the Texas Education Agency.State of play: Schools are required to report positive cases to their local health departments, but the TEA said contract tracing is not required because data suggested that transmission rates in classrooms and between children are low.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe

  • Schools scheduling children's Covid vaccinations before approval is given

    Children’s Covid jabs are being scheduled at schools even though approval is yet to be given, it has emerged.

  • The Rise Of The One-Year MBA

    One-Year MBA programs have slowly been on the rise in the U.S. lagging behind the popularity of the degree in Europe. According to the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), 47% of prospective students in 2018 considered a One-Year MBA, the highest percentage in a decade, and yet, One-Year MBA programs accounted for just 10% of AACSB-accredited MBA programs in the U.S. While a One-Year MBA isn’t for everyone, more prospective students are considering it for good reasons.

  • Hillsborough schools reverse course: Masks required, with opt-out option

    In a last-minute change prompted by public pressure, Hillsborough County school superintendent Addison Davis announced Saturday that students will be required to wear face coverings in the public schools — unless their parents notify the school that they are opting out. This new arrangement is similar to those adopted by some other Florida districts, and it is supported by guidelines that were ...

  • Psaki Dismisses School Masking Mandate Concerns, Says Her Daughter ‘Can Wear a Mask All Day’

    Jen Psaki said her kindergarten daughter can, "wear a mask all day," after the CDC recommended teachers and students mask regardless of vaccination status.

  • Jobs report: Education sector rebound dominated July report, with caveats

    After a year of job losses amid remote schooling because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. education sector appears to be bouncing back as job gains jumped in July.

  • Florida will offer school vouchers in cases of "COVID-19 harassment"

    Florida's Board of Education on Friday unanimously approved an emergency rule that will allow parents to obtain vouchers to move their children to another school if they perceive any type of "COVID-19 harassment" against their child as related to mask or testing mandates, the Tampa Bay Times reports.Why it matters: Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has been vocal about giving parents the right to choose whether their children wear masks in schools. The rule was crafted by his administration after he pushed

  • Education Experts Look Ahead to the Next 30 Years of School Choice

    When you ask Dr. Charles Cole about the future of “school choice,” he’s not going to mince words about his views of how the question itself is worded. “I think it’s named poorly, which probably leads to who gets to sit at the table and make decisions,” said Cole, founder of the education advocacy group […]

  • Schools reopen with masks optional in many US classrooms

    As Tussahaw Elementary opened this week for a new school year, teary-eyed mothers led in kindergartners dwarfed by backpacks and buses dropped off fifth graders looking forward to ruling their school. The biggest clue to the lingering COVID-19 crisis was the masks worn by students and teachers — but not all of them. Georgia, like most states, is leaving it up to local schools to decide whether to require face coverings.