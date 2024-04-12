Grant Hanley eyeing Scotland return in time for Euro 2024

Norwich City defender Grant Hanley is hopeful of a return from injury in time to make Steve Clarke's Scotland squad for Euro 2024.

Hanley, who has been capped 48 times for his country, has only been involved in nine games this campaign after a disrupted return from a serious Achilles injury sustained at the end of last season.

"It might sound a bit cliche, but you've got to be playing at your club, and you’ve got to be playing well," Hanley told BBC Radio Norfolk.

"I've not got much time to do that, but hopefully I can get back involved before the end of the season. Hopefully I can get involved with the play-offs and let's see what happens.

"The decision was ‘do I carry on not being able to perform, or do I take a step back and improve physically?’

"I've experienced a major competition before with Scotland and the downside to that one was it was during Covid when the stadium capacities were majorly reduced.

"It was still an unbelievable experience, probably one of the best experiences of my career, but this one's proper, playing the hosts in the opening game in Munich.

"So obviously that would be an unbelievable thing to be involved in."