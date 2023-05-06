Grant Enfinger soars to Craftsman Truck Series win at Kansas

Grant Enfinger secured his first victory of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season, pulling away in a late green-flag stretch Saturday at Kansas Speedway.

Enfinger led a race-high 65 of the 134 laps in the Heart of America 200. He drove the No. 23 GMS Racing Chevrolet to his first win at the 1.5-mile Kansas City track and the eighth of his Craftsman Truck Series career.

Corey Heim finished as the runner-up, 4.358 seconds behind at the checkered flag. Defending series champ Zane Smith was third with Stewart Friesen fourth and Cup Series regular Ross Chastain completing the top five.

The race was slowed by a handful of caution periods, including two early in the final stage that thinned the field of contenders. A Lap 72 tangle on the frontstretch sidelined rookie Rajah Caruth’s No. 24 Chevrolet and damaged the No. 98 Ford of Stage 2 winner Ty Majeski. Caruth made a blocking maneuver and contact forced the two trucks against the outside retaining wall.

The restart that followed brought more chaos as the field barreled into Turn 1, with a five-truck stack-up that eliminated the quintet of Chase Purdy, Dean Thompson, Christian Eckes, Carson Hocevar and Matt DiBenedetto. All five drivers were evaluated and released at the infield care center.

The Craftsman Truck Series’ next race is the Buckle Up South Carolina 200, scheduled Friday at Darlington Raceway (7:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

