Grant Enfinger denies Hill, rallies to Gander Trucks win in overtime at Atlanta

Grant Enfinger landed his second win of the season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, overpowering Austin Hill in overtime Saturday to prevail at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

RELATED: Unofficial race results



Enfinger led seven of the 136 laps in the Vet Tix Camping World 200, which was extended six laps by a caution period for Chase Elliott’s spin with three laps left in regulation. Enfinger drove the ThorSport Racing No. 98 Ford to his first win at the 1.54-mile Georgia track and the fourth of his Gander Trucks career.

Hill wound up second after leading 36 straight laps down the stretch before Elliott’s spin forced overtime. Pole-starter Christian Eckes took third with Todd Gilliland and Zane Smith finishing out the top five.

Kyle Busch won both stages in his fourth Gander Trucks start of the season, but a pair of speeding penalties in succession midway through the final stage knocked him from contention. Those infractions came before and after a scrape with the outside retaining wall as he tried to avoid a slowing Jordan Anderson, whose No. 3 truck had found trouble in Turn 3 before Busch’s arrival behind him. Busch wound up 22nd, one lap off the pace.

RELATED: Watch Kyle Busch hit the wall at Atlanta

Defending series champion Matt Crafton suffered significant front-end damage on his ThorSport Racing No. 88 Ford as a bottling-up after the pit-road entrance led to a collision with John Hunter Nemechek’s No. 8 NEMCO Motorsports Ford during the Stage 1 break. Crafton recovered to finish 12th; Nemechek was 25th.

The series’ next race is scheduled next Saturday, June 13 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

This article will be updated.