Grant Delpit shares toughest part of injury rehab

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
jaredmueller
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Cleveland Browns had high hopes for safety Grant Delpit when they drafted him in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. Unfortunately for both the Browns and Delpit, an individual drill in August led to a torn Achilles tendon and the player missing the entire season.

Since that injury, the Browns added Ronnie Harrison and John Johnson III to the safety room but defensive coordinator Joe Woods plans to play three safeties often leaving room for Delpit to make an impact in his delayed rookie year.

Returning from an Achilles injury is often difficult for players but Delpit shared today what the most difficult thing was for the young player:

“The toughest part was just knowing that you work your whole life just to get somewhere, and then anything can happen off the wall and you’re forced to sit back and watch,” he said in an interview with Best Podcast Available. “That’s the toughest part, but it’s life, so it happens.”

Delpit stated that he believes he will be ready to go for the season but is a few months away from returning to full health. That timetable should put him on track to practice when training camp opens. He is excited for all the additions the team has brought in and ready to produce on the field:

“It’s been a long time coming,” he said, “but hopefully I can give the fans what they want, give myself what I want and what my family wants.”

If Delpit, Johnson III and Harrison can former the kind of safety trio many believe they can, the Browns will have the versatility to match up with a variety of different schemes especially when you add in linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s versatility in front of them, the great defensive line and the cornerback additions around star Denzel Ward.

For now, one step at a time for Delpit as he prepares for his first NFL snaps. He, along with the team and their fans, hope the toughest part is far behind him.

Recommended Stories

  • Former Bills, Bucs linebacker Eugene Marve dies at 60

    Former NFL linebacker Eugene Marve died Monday after a short hospital stay for an undisclosed medical condition, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Marve was 60. He became the first player from Saginaw Valley State drafted into the NFL. The Bills made Marve a third-round choice in 1982, and he played six seasons [more]

  • Indians RHP Plesac avoids needing surgery after shirt mishap

    Cleveland Indians right-hander Zach Plesac will not need surgery after breaking the thumb on his pitching hand while yanking off his undershirt following a rough outing.

  • Could free agent CB Steven Nelson still interest the Browns?

    The Cleveland Browns have added a lot of secondary players this offseason but could free agent CB Steven Nelson still interest them?

  • Andrew Hawkins and son star in new Oprah short film

    Former Cleveland Browns WR Andrew Hawkins and his son released an inspirational short film with the Oprah Network called "These Hands."

  • Sporting News releases top-25 college football rankings: Where is Georgia?

    Sporting News has released its top-25 college football rankings. Find out where Georgia ranks among the top teams in the country here...

  • ‘Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell’ Doc to Premiere on Peacock in June

    An investigative three-part docuseries centered on British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, known for her association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, is coming to NBCUniversal-owned streaming service Peacock on June 24. The original documentary, produced by Blue Ant Studios, is described as investigating the “powerful, connected, and mysterious Ghislaine Maxwell, who was once the heiress to […]

  • Four Sooners land on PFF’s OT rankings entering the 2021 NFL season

    Four Sooners crack PFF's Top 32 offensive tackle rankings entering the 2021 NFL season

  • Tennis: Suarez Navarro heads to Paris after recovering from cancer

    The 32-year-old Spaniard said in September that she was diagnosed with early-stage Hodgkin's lymphoma and would need to go through six months of chemotherapy. "It makes me tremendously excited to be able to participate in Roland Garros," she said on the website of the Spanish tennis federation. Suarez Navarro, who is currently ranked 118th in the world, returned to practice in December and said last month she had completed her treatment and was cured.

  • Soccer-Emery urges Villarreal to break another barrier in Europa League final

    Villarreal coach Unai Emery believes the Europa League final against Manchester United is an opportunity for his side to assert themselves among the top teams on the continent, urging them to take the final step of winning a major trophy. "We've broken down the barrier of semi-finals in Europe and we feel proud of that but we feel a responsibility to take another step, because we want to keep breaking down barriers," Emery told a news conference ahead of Wednesday's game. Hailing from a town of 50,000 people, Villarreal were an unknown entity in Spain until getting promoted to La Liga for the first time in 1998 and have since consolidated their position among the top teams in the country.

  • Ben Rothwell: Health issues, looming roster cuts have put UFC career on the line

    Ben Rothwell explains why he feels his career is on the line every time he sets foot in the octagon.

  • NASCAR to use wet COTA takeaways for future rain races

    AUSTIN, Texas — NASCAR managed Mother Nature’s temper Sunday the best it could. As the Cup Series made its race debut at the Circuit of The Americas‘ 3.41-mile road course, it also took on its first true rain race in the modern era. Teams were equipped with proper wet-weather tires, but the circuit‘s 20 turns […]

  • Chris Paul dismisses Frank Vogel calling his play dirty: 'We're just playing basketball'

    “I don’t know anything about that. I have absolutely nothing to say about that. We’re just playing basketball and competing,” Paul told Yahoo Sports.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Dame Time pushes Blazers over Nuggets in Game 1

    Recapping the action from every NBA playoff game Saturday.

  • NASCAR TV Schedule: Week of May 24-30, 2021

    Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule. Note: All times are ET. MORE: How to find NBCSN | Get the NBC Sports App | How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App Monday, May 24 4:30 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at […]

  • The playoff 76ers aren't just the Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons show

    If ever you needed more reason to believe these are not the Philadelphia 76ers of past playoff failures, the opening game of the Eastern Conference top seed's championship playoff pursuit was a convincing case.

  • Count 'em! MLB hits 20,000 players when Godoy debuts for M's

    There was a big number reached in Major League Baseball during the San Diego Padres' 16-1 blowout over Seattle, and it had nothing to do with runs. Because when Mariners backup catcher José Godoy made his big league debut Friday night, he became the 20,000th player in MLB history. There was no fanfare at Petco Park when Godoy came in to catch in the bottom of the sixth inning with the Mariners trailing 12-1.

  • Golf-PGA chief apologises for crowd issues at PGA Championship

    When eventual champion Mickelson's approach shot found the green at the 18th, spectators raced to follow him up the fairway, enveloping him in the crowd and leaving the 50-year-old unnerved by the experience. Koepka, who is recovering from a dislocated kneecap, said he had been "dinged" a few times in the knee by the crowd.

  • Manny Pacquiao vs. Errol Spence Jr. is official

    Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao will return to the ring in August to take on one of the most dangerous fighters in the sport in Errol Spence Jr. at the age of 42.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Grizzlies stay hot, stun top-seeded Jazz in playoff opener

    Utah fell short at home playing without All-Star Donovan Mitchell.

  • Chase Elliott wins rain-shortened Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas

    You can‘t call a Chase Elliott victory on a road course “unexpected,” but little else was predictable in the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at the Circuit of The Americas road course in Austin, Texas. After all, Elliott came to COTA having won five of the previous 10 road races, and on Sunday the EchoPark […]