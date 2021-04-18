Grant Delpit hopes to give Browns fans what they want after missing rookie year

The Browns turned in their best season in a long time in 2020 and they did it without the help of a player they planned on filling a big role on defense.

Safety Grant Delpit joined the team as a second-round pick after a standout career at LSU, but he tore his Achilles in August and missed the entire season. He said it was tough to be “forced to sit back and watch” after working his entire life to get to the NFL and that he’s spent the past year “doing everything I can to get on the field” this time around.

“It’s been a long time coming, but hopefully I can give the fans what they want, give myself what I want and what my family wants,” Delpit said, via the team’s website.

The Browns signed John Johnson and they have Ronnie Harrison back after trading for him in the wake of Delpit’s injury, so it will be a deep safety group if Delpit makes it all the way back to form.

