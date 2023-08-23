Grant Delpit exits practice with apparent arm injury

The Browns may have an injury concern in their secondary.

Grant Delpit had to exit Wednesday's practice early due to an apparent right forearm arm injury, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

During a team drills period, Delpit collided with rookie receiver Jalen Wayne and remained down on the turf. He was examined by trainers before exiting the field while appearing to hold his right forearm. Delpit did not return to practice.

A second-round pick in 2020, Delpit is expected to be one of Cleveland’s starting safeties with Juan Thornhill. Cabot noted veteran safety Rodney McLeod came in to replace Delpit on the club’s first-team defense.

Delpit appeared in all 17 games last year with 16 starts. He recorded 105 total tackles for four tackles for loss, 10 passes defensed, and four interceptions.