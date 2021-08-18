Grant Delpit aggravates hamstring injury

Browns safety Grant Delpit’s return to practice was a brief one.

Delpit got on the field Tuesday after missing two weeks with a hamstring injury, but was forced out of Wednesday’s session after aggravating the injury. It’s another bad medical turn for the 2020 second-round pick as he missed all of last season with a torn Achilles.

Delpit had spoken to reporters before practice about his feeling that he wasn’t behind in preparations despite the missed time.

“I’m not behind at all,” Delpit said, via Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle Telegram. “I’ve been preparing and working hard every day, making sure I’m working two times harder than the next person. That’s the mentality you gotta have, so I’m not behind at all.”

Given the timing of the injury, it seems unlikely that Delpit will be hopping back onto the field in the immediate future. If that’s the case, the idea that he hasn’t fallen behind will be an even harder sell.

