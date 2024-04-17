Grant Dean of Neenah gives Wisconsin football commitment for the 2025 class

MADISON – Luke Fickell and his staff have added a versatile athlete they hope can eventually strengthen Wisconsin’s secondary.

Grant Dean, who played defensive back, running back and handled returns last season for Neenah, on Wednesday announced he has committed to UW for the 2025 class.

Dean, 6-foot and 180 pounds, is the eighth known commitment for UW’s class. His primary recruiter was Alex Grinch, preparing for his first season as UW’s co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach.

He is expected to start out at safety for UW. Dean last season was a second-team Fox Valley Association pick after intercepting two passes and recording 59 tackles.

He rushed 244 times for 1,774 yards (7.3-yard average) and 25 touchdowns and had 20 receptions for 239 yards and three touchdowns.

Dean is the third in-state prospect to commit to UW for the class. He joins Germantown linebacker Cooper Catalano and Wautoma offensive lineman Michael Roeske.

Dean held offers from Wyoming, Army, North Dakota State and Northern Illinois.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Neenah safety/running back Grant Dean gives UW commitment for 2025