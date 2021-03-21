Grant Dawson delivers crazy buzzer-beater knockout at UFC Vegas 22

LAS VEGAS — Grant Dawson scored a dramatic last-second knockout Saturday in his lightweight fight with Leonardo Santos on the preliminary card at UFC Vegas 22 at Apex.

With 10 seconds left in the three-round bout, Santos was on his back. Standing, Dawson connected on two hammer fists, the second of which knocked out Santos’ mouthpiece and appeared to put him out.

Referee Chris Tognoni did not stop it until Dawson landed two more shots.

The time of the finish was 4:59 of the third, so it came with one second remaining in the fight. When Tognoni stopped the fight, Dawson raced around the cage shouting, “50 Gs! 50 Gs! 50 Gs, baby!” as the medical team was attending to Santos.

Santos stayed on his back for several minutes before rising to a seated position. He needed help to leave the Octagon as his feet were dragging. The paramedics did not put him on a stretcher.

He is being taken to a local hospital for observation.

