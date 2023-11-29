Grant Brix, the No. 1 football recruit in Iowa for 2024, commits to Nebraska

Logan-Magnolia's Grant Brix — the No. 1 player in Iowa for the 2024 class — announced Tuesday that he committed to Nebraska football.

The 6-foot-6, 280-pound offensive tackle holds a four-star ranking from 247Sports Composite, which lists Brix as the No. 1 player in Iowa, No. 5 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 81 player nationwide, regardless of position.

Logan-Magnolia's Grant Brix (66) is headed to Nebraska to play at the next level.

Brix held offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Alabama, Auburn, Boston College, Duke, Illinois, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

He narrowed his offers to Alabama, Kansas State, Nebraska and Oklahoma. Recruiting experts originally picked Kansas State to win Brix’s commitment, but the Cornhuskers won out.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Grant Brix, the top recruit in Iowa, commits to Nebraska football