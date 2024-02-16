Grant Beerman on his recent Rutgers football offer: ‘I continue to be impressed with the program’

A recent offer from Rutgers football has Ohio linebacker Grant Beerman planning a visit to the Scarlet Knights this spring. On campus once this fall, Beerman is hoping that Rutgers will be an upcoming unofficial visit.

Playing for for Lakota West (West Chester, Ohio), one of the top programs in Ohio, the class of 2025 linebacker is compiling a very strong offer list.

Beerman is the No. 28 player in Ohio according to Rivals. He has developed into a strong Power Five recruit with offers from Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan State, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Virginia and West Virginia as well as Rutgers.

Offered by Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano on Tuesday, Beerman broke down what the offer from the Big Ten program means to him in his recruitment.

“I was able to make a visit to Rutgers versus Maryland late in the season and was impressed by the campus and the coaches,” Beerman told Rutgers Wire “So being able to receive an offer from them a couple of months later means a lot, knowing they’re a great program and are still interested in me. I continue to be impressed with the program, especially after a great talk with coach Schiano.”

The message from Schiano to Beerman was not as much about the football fit as that of culture. In his second tenure with Rutgers, Schiano has re-instituted the culture from his prior time with the Scarlet Knights.

The mentality of the program remains the same in this rebuild as it did during that first go-around.

“Coach made it clear on how important he prioritizes culture,” Beerman said. “He said you can find lots of talent (all) over the country but very few fit that culture and that’s what he’s looking for. He believes I would be a great fit in the defense and could fit that culture as well.”

It projects to be a busy spring for Beerman, who is an athletic and powerful prospect at linebacker. His tape shows a player who has the skill set to transition into becoming a starting linebacker in the Big Ten.

The spring visits aren’t locked in, but Beerman has a good idea of where he would like to go.

“I plan on getting to Michigan State, Purdue, Georgia Tech, Cincinnati and hopefully making a trip to Rutgers again,” Beerman said.

‘I plan on making my decision after official visits and before senior season. Definitely going to try and hit Cincinnati and then maybe Michigan State and Purdue but it all depends on spring ball.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire