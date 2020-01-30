Grant Anticevich identifies Cal's areas of improvement with Andy Katz

Cal men's basketball junior forward Grant Anticevich joins the Pac-12 Conference's Andy Katz to react to the Golden Bears' win over Stanford at home and how Cal has improved from 2018-19 to 2019-20. Anticevich has started every game this season and is the Golden Bears' leading rebounder (5.6 rpg) and third-leading scorer (7.9 ppg). Don't miss Cal take on No. 11 Oregon on Thursday at 6 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.

