Granger, Procopio to compete in front of MLB scouts

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Three Horseheads Hitmen are heading to a special summer baseball showcase.

Horseheads’ Matt Procopio and Lucas Granger, along with Hitmen teammate and catcher Jake Ambrosio, will play in the 2024 New York Collegiate Baseball League (NYCBL) Prospect League Games on Monday, June 24 at Liberty University in Virginia. Each will showcase their skills in front of 30 Major League Baseball (MLB) scouts.

This marks the second time Procopio will play in the showcase and the first for both Granger and Ambrosio. Below, an official announcement of all NYCBL players who will compete at the event.

In seven games this season, Procopio is batting .318 with a double and five RBI while playing the infield. Granger, who’s coming off a two home run game last week, is batting .350 with four RBI in the outfield. Luke’s two homers are tied for the lead in the league.

Ambrosio is batting .409 with two home runs and six RBI. Jake is currently 11th in the NYCBL in batting average. Horseheads (3-7) plays on the road at Dansville (5-5) at 5 pm Tuesday.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.