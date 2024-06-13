Granger has monster night as Hitmen crush Rapids

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads Luke Granger had a night for the record books.

Granger went 4-for-4 with two home runs and drove in three RBI as the Horseheads Hitmen surged past visiting Genesee 16-6. Mike Fabiano also provided plenty of power on Wednesday night for the Hitmen. Fabiano went 3-for-5 and blasted a grand slam in the bottom of the sixth inning finishing the game with five RBI.

It was a much needed win for the Hitmen who dropped a doubleheader on the road at Dansville Tuesday. Fellow Horseheads grad Dom Russ added a home run of his own and reached bases three more times on walks. The win for Horseheads also gave the Rapids (5-1) their first loss of the season. Horseheads (3-4) is next in action Friday night at Olean.

In other action, the Hornell Steamers topped Dansville at home 3-2.

