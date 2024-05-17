Grandview's Hatleberg claims State Championship in shot put

May 16—Grandview High School senior Easton Hatleberg claimed a state championship in shot put at the UIL 3A Track and Field State Championship earlier this month in Austin.

Not only that, he also placed fourth in discus at the state competition.

"It feels good knowing that all my hard work has paid off with a gold medal but I wasn't so happy with my performance at state," Hatleberg said. "I have a lot more in me, bigger throws, and wish I could have shown it."

Hatleberg's mom, Amy, said Easton was hard on himself when he came off the field to the winner's tent because he had been sick during the competition.

"He just has such higher expectations," she said. "It's more than just a State Championship or gold medal. He is always trying to better himself and his personal record with each competition no matter how small or big the meet was."

Grandview Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Ryan Ebner said that Hatleberg has worked extremely hard as a multi-sport athlete.

"He's worked extremely hard at everything he's put his mind to," Ebner said. "He's spent a lot of time outside of school going to workouts and training and doing everything he can to get himself to where he's at."

Ebner said that while Hatleberg is hard of himself, he always seems to be able to accomplish whatever goal he's achieving to obtain.

"In the perfect situation, you should be able to get the perfect time, the perfect shot," Ebner said. "When you're under the weather and still able to take care of business, that's great. He's had a lot of personal records this year and it's just a culmination of the time he's put in while he's been at high school."

Last year at state, Hatleberg claimed fourth place in both shot put and discus, but he said the hammer is his favorite event.

"It is very complex and you really have to work hard to be successful with it," he said.

Hatleberg is an excellent hammer thrower, said Jared Tyler, who coaches the senior at Momentum Throws.

"We've just tried to focus on mastering some of the basic maneuvers and points in the hammer throw and keep them natural," Tyler said. "He's been very, very easy to coach and he's gotten better as we've trained. My goal now is to coach and guide him through nationals. and should he make the world championship team, we will continue further."

In addition to the state championship, Hatleberg placed first in both the shot put and discus at district, are and regional meets. At Texas Relays, he placed third in shot put.

"That was very exciting as it is all six high school classes/conferences competing together," Hatleberg said. "I competed in discus and javelin as well at the Texas Relays."

In summer 2023, Hatleberg made All-American in shot put at the USA Track & Field National Junior Olympics in Eugene, Oregon. He also placed first at the University of Arkansas Indoor High School Invitational in January.

He also had a great senior football season with the Grandview Zebras, earning All-District Defensive Lineman on the Year, First Team All-County Defensive Line and Academic All District.

In addition to track and field and football, Hatleberg has played baseball, basketball and golf.

"Around my junior year, I really wanted to focus on being a better thrower, so I started only competing in track and playing football," he said.

Hatleberg has committed to Montana State University where he will compete with the track and field team. He plans to study electrical engineering.

"We admire the hard work and dedication he has put into his throwing," Amy Hatleberg said. "There's been many ups and downs in this little journey and his perseverance has paid off. We are super proud of all that he has achieved in the last couple of years. He is an all-around great kid and we are looking forward to seeing him do great things at MSU."

His coach said he looks forward to watching Hatleberg's growth as he progresses in college.

"He's a special talent, and his family is great," Tyler said. "He's got all the intangibles and tools to be one of the one of our country's best, and so I just hope that he continues to progress in the right direction."