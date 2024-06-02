Grandview's Harlie Groom signs with Texas Tech meat judging team

Jun. 1—Grandview 4-H'er Harlie Groom will join an elite team of meat judgers as she enters Texas Tech University this fall.

The 2024 high school graduate recently signed with the school's meat judging team, which is comprised of predominantly sophomore and junior students.

"I know that the people of this county have been strong in agriculture for a long time and we're really happy to celebrate Harlie today," said Dr. Mark Miller, who is one of the coaches of the team. "We're excited to have her come to Texas Tech University and be a part of our competitive teams programs. We're really excited that Harlie will come and be a part of the legacy that has been built there to continue that on."

Miller grew up in Joshua and said he appreciates how support the county is for 4-H and agriculture programs.

"You may not know that me judging is a sport," he said.

Miller said that at Tech, meat judging is the No. 1 sport compared to women's swimming at Texas A&M University and women's volleyball at The University of Texas, according to Sports Illustrated and other publications.

The Tech team competes at national competitions including the National Western, the Southwestern Livestock Exposition, the Houston Livestock Show, the American Royal, the Cargill High Plains and the International. They have won 15 national championships.

"There's also some amazing things that we're excited about, bigger than meat judging," Miller said. "That's just simply a vehicle or tool where you learn something, but where God has plans for you and we hope that there'll be a fertile field at Texas Tech, like it's been here in Johnson County, to be able to grow you and to let you blossom and produce a lot of fruit."

Groom was recruited to the meat judging team her sophomore year at Grandview High School , the year after the team won nationals because many of the team's members were graduating.

"I was like, 'Oh, I have no idea what this is about,'" she said. "But quickly learned and grew to love it."

She finished out her schooling as a homeschooler but stayed on the Johnson County 4-H meat judging team.

During the 2024 Johnson County Junior Livestock Show and Youth Fair, Groom was named the Johnson County Livestock & Agriculture Association Queen, which

In January, the team won the Western National Roundup. During the San Antonio San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, they also won their second straight championship, and Groom won high individual, which came with a $10,000 scholarship. She also won a $20,000 scholarship from the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

In addition to meat judging, Groom has shown cattle for nine years and pigs for two years. Groom is a Gold Star Recipient and won reserve champion Charlois at the San Antonio show.

"I have done other stuff like food challenge contest, Duds to Dazzle and ag product identification," she said. "But my main project is, of course, meat judging and showing."

Groom is majoring in animal science, with a concentration in meat science. She will double minor in ag communications and agribusiness. She said she plans to become a meat scientist.

"I don't know exactly what I want to do in the career field yet," she said. "They have stuff all the way from being a USDA grader to being on the floor and managing fabrications and also research. I'm more on the research side of it.

"I want to find new ways to implement meat programs in schools for a cheaper way since that's one of the biggest issues today. Finding new innovative ways to increase production in the meat industry."

Groom's mother, Rebecca, said she and her dad are proud of her accomplishments.

"Being recruited to Texas Tech is a prestigious honor and I have no doubt that Harlie will represent herself and Texas Tech with grace, professionalism and integrity," she said. "Her hard work, dedication and passion for the meat industry and love for Christ are a testament to her character. Harlie, your father and I are very proud of you and know you will do great things. Go do you!"