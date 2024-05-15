Grandview's Collins signs with St. Edwards University

May 14—Grandview High School senior Carter Collins announced plans to continue playing baseball at St. Edwards University during a Friday signing ceremony.

Located in Austin, the Hilltoppers compete in the NcAA Division II as part of the Lone Star Conference.

A three-sport athlete, Carter was first team on the Texas Sportswriters Association All-State football team and was named the Co-MVP on the Times-Review's 2023 All-Johnson County Football Team.

He was Co-Defensive MVP on the 2024 All-Johnson County Basketball Team and for the past two seasons he has been named the Utility Player of the Year on the All-Johnson County baseball team.