Grandview tops Godley in high-level playoff warmup

Apr. 24—Grandview stacked a 13th big victory onto their ever-increasing hoard on Monday. The No. 4 Lady Zebras of Class 3A were a double-digit victor by a 13-2 margin over the No. 2 Godley Wildcats of Class 4A. The victory was nothing new for Grandview as they're now sitting on 17 straight.

For Godley's part, Saniya Hill was cooking despite her team's loss, going 2-for-3 with a home run, a stolen base and two RBI.

Grandview's win was their ninth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 21-2. As for Godley, their loss ended a seven-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 20-3-1.

Grandview does not have any more games scheduled as of now until the postseason begins. As for Godley, they will head out on the road to take on Carter-Riverside at 6 p.m. on Thursday. Godley's pitching crew has only allowed 3.3 runs per game this season, so Carter-Riverside's hitters will have their work cut out for them.