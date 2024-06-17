Grandview High School naming court after NBA player Alec Burks

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Grandview alum and New York Knicks shooting guard Alec Burks will be honored by his former high school on Monday.

The school will be renaming their basketball after Burks, where he won the 2009 Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior among a multitude of accomplishments.

He also has made numerous contributions to the school. He provided the Grandview Boys Basketball team with state championship rings in 2018 and 2019, a new digital scoreboard and holds an annual free basketball clinic at the school and more.

The veteran has been in the NBA for 13 seasons and played key minutes for the Knicks in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, including a 26-point performance in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Indiana Pacers.

Burks attended Colorado, where he was Big 12 Freshman of the Year, before being selected 12th overall in 2011 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz.

He has also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons.

