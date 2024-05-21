Grandview, Centennial softball teams made it to region finals

May 20—Baseball season is officially over in Johnson County but two softball teams have made it to the region finals.

The Centennial Lady Spartans are headed to the region finals for the first time in program history. The Lady Spartans defeated the Abilene Eagles 13-2 on Friday and 7-1 on Saturday to claim the regional semi-final title.

They now go on to face the Aledo Bearcats in the finals. The Bearcats defeated the Joshua Lady Owls in region quarterfinals.

Game 1 begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Aledo. Game 2 begins at 6 p.m. Thursday at Centennial. Game 3, if necessary, begins at 10 a.m. Friday in Cleburne.

The Grandview Lady Zebras claimed their second straight region semi-final title with a three-game series win over the Kountze Lions. They lost the first game 0-1 on Friday but bounced back to secure two wins on Saturday, 11-2 and 8-2.

Considering Grandview has won 20 matchups by more than five runs this season, Saturday's blowout was nothing new.

The win made it two in a row for Grandview and bumps their season record up to 29-3. As for Kountze, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 37-7.

Grandview will be staying on the road on Saturday to face off against Franklin.

The Godley Wildcats and Rio Vista Eagles both saw their season end in the region quarterfinals this weekend.

The Wildcats fell to Celina on Friday night after advancing to the third round of the Class 4A baseball postseason.

The Bobcats won the series with 7-2 and 11-0 wins in the best-of-three series at Denton Guyer High School.

The Eagles lost back-to-back games on Saturday 4-5 and 2-25.