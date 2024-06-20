Grandstaffs join mayor in softball hall of fame

Jun. 19—Will Grandstaff was a pitcher for the legendary Le-Al-Co Storms travel softball teams in Lebanon during the 1960s.

When his wife and those of some of his teammates began giving them a hard time about being gone all the time, team sponsor Charles Bell started a women's team for the spouses and some others and Grandstaff began coaching them.

Grandstaff coached women's softball for the next four decades or so before getting out of the dugout. Some 55 years later, his wife, Juanita, is still playing — at age 80.

"We've played at all levels of softball," Juanita Grandstaff said Monday, two days after she and her husband were inducted into the USA Softball Tennessee Hall of Fame during a ceremony at The Mill. "We've won many state titles in all organizations — ASA, USA, USSSA, ISA, NSA — and we've won regional and national titles.

"He's a very good fundamentals coach," she said. "We were just average hitters. But we won over and over on defense. We rarely made errors because that's what his emphasis was. His logo was 'In women's softball, defense reigns'. You can be mediocre hitters and not make mistakes and still won."

Juanita Grandstaff, a retired teacher, plays for an Ohio-based team and travels once a month to play in tournaments all over the country on the senior level. An outfielder early in her career, she later became a pitcher. She currently plays in a 70-over league.

When she told one of her former students she turned 80 in February, he got out the words "Oh my goodness."

"That's what I said, too, 'Oh, my goodness'," she said. "I don't feel 80. I don't always act 80. In fact, I've been told I act like a child.

"I've been lucky to have never had any major injuries. I've been hit, or course, and hurt. But major injuries, or should I say career-stopping injuries (no). I'm still very active. I can still run and hit and play and still pitch."

She said she plays on one of seven major teams across the country in the 68-up category. There are even older leagues, including an 80s division.

"I've been lucky enough and healthy enough and agile enough to still play with the 70s division," Grandstaff said, noting a couple of her current teammates are also in their 80s and in other halls of fame.

In fact, she is also a member of a couple of other halls of fame. As for the USA Hall, the Grandstaffs were joined by Lebanon mayor Rick Bell in the induction class along with Buddy Majors, Butch Womack, Dank Hawkins, Letha High, Robert Michael Wood and Ron Masterson. Like Will Grandstaff, Bell was inducted in the coaches category following a 24-year career.

Juanita Grandstaff began playing in her mid-20s. After pausing for a few years to raise three daughters, she returned to the diamond. Her coach/husband turned 82 last week.

"I could advance to play 75s," she said. "But I don't want to. This is more competitive. They're pretty durn competitive. You'd be surprised. As long as I can, I'll stay with this age group and then either quit or move up."

Editor's note: Juanita Grandstaff was one of Andy Reed's sixth-grade teachers at Southside Elementary School in Lebanon.