Grandfather-grandson team lead Run By The River winners

Jun. 8—By TIM GEARHART

For The Ironton Tribune

RUSSELL, Ky. — Another first went into the record book on Saturday at the 47th annual Kiwanis Run By The River.

A Cabell County grandfather-grandson team captured first and second place respectively in the Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County's 5K race.

Run By The River is an annual 5K or 10K race and 5K walk, and is the oldest continuously operating road race in Kentucky.

Meanwhile, the top trophies in the 10K race stayed in Greenup County with a pair of college athletes.

Scottie Holley, 55, of Lesage, W.Va. and his grandson Cameron Holley, 13, of Milton, W.Va. had the one-two punch needed to take the winner and runner up trophies in the 5K race. Scottie crossed the finish line with a time of 20:59.86 — the best time since the Covid pandemic four years ago.

Cameron was close behind at 21:55.17. Scottie Holley said he and his son (Cameron's father) had competed here before, but it was several years ago.

The women's 5K trophy went to Tabitha Coyer, 49, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, while the runner up trophy went to Sierra Frisby, 29, of Ironton, Ohio.

The top 10K trophies went to college track and cross country students Jared Flowers, 21, of South Shore, Ky., and Stevie McSorley, 20, of Flatwoods, Ky.

Flowers graduated from Greenup County High School and is now a student at Shawnee State University in Portsmouth where he is a member of the men's track and field and cross country teams.

McSorley, a Russell High School graduate, now attends Midway University in Kentucky, where she is a member of the women's track and cross country teams.

She had an outstanding year having scored in three different meets since February, including three times at the River States Conference indoor championships in Logan, Ohio. There she scored in the 800 meter dash, a 4 x 800 relay, and the 400 distance medley relay. She's also scored in a 600 meter dash, a 4 x 400 relay and a 4,000 meter distance run.

Flowers ran the Run By The River course in 41:01.05 while McSorley's time was 47:27:57 (third place overall).

The runners up in the 10K race were Craig Lands, 26, of Lucasville, Ohio (47:03.64), and Nancy Miller, 57, of Ashland, Ky. (53:22.80).

The honor of oldest runner went to Robert A. Johnson, 77, of Maysville, Ky., who has the distinction of being the first to register year after year. Johnson ran the 5K in 51:32.34.

The youngest runner was Daniel Johnson, 11, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, who ran the 5K with a time of 30:52.12.

Proceeds from the races go to fund Kiwanis community projects in Greenup County, including scholarships for Key Club seniors at both Russell and Raceland-Worthington high schools, and food baskets for 50 or more families at Thanksgiving.

47th Annual Run By The River

5K Results

1. Scottie Holley, Lesage, WV 20:59.86; 2. Camron Holley, Milton, WV 34:55.17; 3. Randall Watts, Garner, Ky. 22:11.79; 4. Ron Simpson, Russell, Ky. 25:38.56; 5. Tabitha Coyer, Kitts Hill, OH 26:53.44; 6. Jim Cremeans, Ironton, OH 27:39.03; 7. Sierra Frisby, Ironton, OH 30:15.92; 8. Daniel Johnson, Ashland, KY 34:45.64; 9. Jack Schrader, Ashland, KY 34:45.64; 10. Greg Ervin, Jackson, OH 37:38.25.

11. Charles Shaffer, South Shore, KY 40:58.95; 12. Rebecca Burton, South Shore, KY 40:59.43; 13. Hayden Nyderek, South Shore, KY 41:26.17; 14. James Meyers, Wurtland, KY 42:59.21; 15. Beth Nyderek, South Shore, KY 48:45.04; 16. Robert A. Johnson, Maysville, KY 51:32.34.

10K Results

1. Jared Flowers, South Shore, KY 41:01.05; 2. Craig Lands, Lucasville, OH 47:03.64; 3. Stevie McSorley, Flatwoods, KY 47:27.57; 4. Alvin Bramblette, Lucasville, OH 50:03.51; 5. Greg Lands, Lucasville, OH 50:30.67; 6. Nancy Miller, Ashland, KY 53:22.80; 7. Charles May, Huntington, WV 53:55.85; 8. Chris Jewell, Ironton, OH 54:48.44; 9. Scott Raney, Ironton, OH 55:07.43; 10. Matt Perdue, Catlettsburg, KY 56:23.76.

11. Stephanie Lange, Wheelersburg, OH 56:51.42; 12. Joseph Caldwell, Ashland, KY 58:47.47; 13. Mark Stephens, Ashland, KY 59:28.64; 14. Betty Green, Wheelersburg, OH 1:06:55.34; 15. Russ Rucker, Ironton, OH 1:08:42.88; 16. Cecilia Gaynor, Ashland, KY 1:10:55. 82; 17. Melynda Tussey, Ashland, KY 1:12:04.18; 18. Nate Rice, Ashland, KY 1:30:37.14.

5K Walk Results

1. Pat Gaynor, Ashland, KY 1:03:26.