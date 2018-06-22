Grande: Celtics drafting of Williams a very Spurs-like move

Are the Boston Celtics turning into the San Antonio Spurs?

Appearing Friday morning on "Toucher & Rich" on 98.5 The Sports Hub, long-time Celtics radio play-by-play announcer Sean Grande said that drafting Texas A&M center Robert Williams -- once speculated as a potential lottery pick -- late in the first round was a play straight out of the Spurs' playbook.

"With the caveat that every team pretty much wakes up this morning and says ‘Wow, we nailed it', it's hard to imagine the Celtics could do better," Grande said. "I don't want to say they've become the Spurs, but this is what the Spurs, picking every year in this spot, would do. You wake up the next day, and say, ‘Wow, how did the Spurs get a really good player? How'd they get a player they weren't supposed to get late in the first round?'"

And the Celtics have their own discipline to thank for this, Grande added.

"I think the key to this draft, wasn't it really, was to not overreact, not to get involved in all the crazy, and the Celtics are exactly where they wanted to be 24 hours later," he said.

