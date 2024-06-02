Grandad runs seven half-marathons in seven days

Paul Milburn ran all seven half-marathons in under two hours [Paul Milburn]

A grandfather has run seven half marathons in seven days to raise money for people affected by motor neurone disease (MND).

Paul Milburn, 53, from Washington, Tyne and Wear, took on the 91 mile (146km) challenge to raise funds for the MND Association.

He began the challenge on Sunday 26 May and ran the same half-marathon route in under two hours around Washington every day for a week.

Mr Milburn said: "Days four and five were the toughest, I'm just so glad I managed to keep going."

Paul Milburn has four children and became a granddad for the first time in 2023 [Paul Milburn]

He has completed the challenge once before, about 18 months ago, to raise money for the Red Sky Foundation, which helps children and adults with heart problems.

"I'd sworn then that it'd be the last time that I did it, because it took it out of me," he said.

"But I found it a little bit easier this time because I knew what I was doing in terms of pacing myself and not going too fast at the beginning of the week.

"The weather was perfect too, I only got wet once," he added.

Mr Milburn was inspired by the fundraising efforts of former Leeds Rhinos players Rob Burrows, who has MND, and Kevin Sinfield.

He has raised more than double his original target of £500 but said he "probably" would not be doing the challenge again.

"I'm not completing ruling out - I'll keep ticking away and if something crops up then maybe I'll change my mind," he said.

"Running is very addictive but it won't be for at least a year," he added.

