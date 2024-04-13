Grand Valley's Arrington to attend Kent Tuscarawas for school, basketball

Apr. 13—ORWELL — It was about two games into the 2023-24 basketball season when Jerry Arrington realized he might have a chance to play basketball in college.

On Friday morning, the Grand Valley senior made that next step official during a ceremony regarding his commitment to Kent State Tuscarawas at GV High School.

Arrington said he started to feel like he had improved enough to consider playing in college and was excited about the opportunity.

Conversations with GV Athletic Director Frank Hall and a former administrator led Arrington to the possibility of Kent State Tuscarawas.

Arrington said he visited the campus, talked with head coach Richard Tharp and decided it would be a good fit.

"Jerry's a great kid and we are excited he can continue to play basketball, but we are more excited he can get an education and become the leader he is capable of being," Hall said.

Arrington said the KSU Tuscarawas plays a varied schedule that includes NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III schools and community colleges.

The Golden Eagles finished the 2023-24 campaign with a 22-10 record.

Arrington said he plans to study business but is ready to play basketball at the next level.

"The important thing is the degree, but I had to play," he said.

Mustangs boys basketball coach Justin Turk said Arrington has made a major jump in the last two years.

"It's really pretty impressive what he's done the last two years from playing JV to one of the best players Grand Valley has ever had," Turk said.

He said his work ethic and love for the game will serve him well at the next level.

"He really loves the game. He is at every workout," Turk said. He said he always had a smile on his face at practice when some high school players see practice as a drudgery."

This past season, Arrington averaged 18 points and 13 rebounds per game. He recorded a record 20 doubles-doubles in earning Division IV first-team Northeast Lakes District and special mention All-Ohio honors.