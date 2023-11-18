Grand Valley State holds off rival Ferris State to move on in NCAA playoffs

ALLENDALE - Fans stormed the field as they rushed to celebrate with the Grand Valley State University football team after a huge playoff win over rival Ferris State University.

“It feels great,” GVSU receiver Darrell Johnson said. “Especially after losing in 2021 and 2022 in the playoffs. To get revenge is a great feeling.”

The No. 2 ranked Lakers beat the No. 3 Bulldogs 21-14 on Saturday afternoon in the first round of the NCAA Division II playoffs.

“They’re a great football team and we’re a great football team,” First-year GVSU coach Scott Wooster said. “It’s just a rivalry game. I saw (Ferris State QB) Mylik Mitchell on the way out (of the news conference) and gave him a hug. It’s been a battle for the three years I’ve been here. There’s so many cool people in this rivalry and so many great games in this rivalry.”

GVSU's Darrell Johnson runs for a big gain against Ferris State in the first round of the NCAA Division II playoffs on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Allendale.

Grand Valley, the GLIAC champions, improves to 10-1. Ferris State, which won the past two Division II National Championships, ends the season at 8-3. The Lakers likely will host a second playoff game next Saturday.

Saturday’s game was tied at 7-7 at halftime. GVSU broke the tie with 49 seconds left in the third quarter when quarterback Cade Peterson connected with Johnson on a 29-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-7.

“We came out strong, getting the turnover and scoring,” Peterson said of a touchdown by Tariq Reid in the first quarter after a Ferris turnover. “Then there was kind of a dead period there. We couldn’t get the ball rolling. Then it got to the point where players make plays in big-time games.”

GVSU receiver Cody Tierney gave the Lakers a 21-7 lead when he caught a 72-yard pass from Peterson with 12:47 left in the game.

“I knew it was going to be a touchdown right away,” Tierney said. “I went outside and the corner bit (on the deke) and the safety followed (Darrell Johnson) and I ran right up the seam and Cade threw me an absolute dot.”

With 30 seconds left in the game, it seemed like it was over. But Ferris State scored with 18 seconds left as quarterback Carson Gulker found Xavier Wade in the end zone on a 6-yard pass. Then Ferris recovered the on-sides kick to make things interesting. But with six seconds left in the game, Gulker was sacked by GVSU defensive lineman Niles King to end the game.

“Niles King, on that last play, had my back,” Wooster said.

For GVSU, Peterson was 12-of-26 passing for 184 yards. Tierney had two catches for 99 yards and Johnson had five catches for 71 yards. Tried had 18 carries for 71 yards. For Ferris State, Mitchell was 16-of-28 yards passing for 148 yards. Gulker was 6-of-11 for 34 yards. CJ Jefferson caught seven passes for 81 yards.

Tough day for Gulker and the Ferris offense

Carson Gulker, a Zeeland West grad, started the game at quarterback for Ferris State. But things didn’t go well. On the first snap of the game, Gulker fumbled the ball on his own 14-yard line and it was recovered by GVSU’s Christian McCarroll. Two plays later, Tariq Reid scored on a 14-yard run for a 7-0 GVSU lead.

Gulker would be replaced by Mitchell, who would take most of the snaps from then on.

In the fourth quarter, Mitchell got hurt and Gulker returned to throw the touchdown to Wade, a graduate of West Ottawa.

Gulker was 6-of-11 passing for 34 yards. He also carried the ball 12 times for 41 yards. Ferris State had just 79 yards rushing on Saturday.

GVSU seniors get to play on

The Lakers get at least one more game, and likely will host the second-round playoff game on Saturday.

“(This is a) group of dudes that love each other so much and I love them so much,” Wooster said. “We’re having so much frickin’ fun doing this thing week in and week out. We’re going to have Thanksgiving together and we get to keep (playing).”

Wooster said he appreciates his group of 14 seniors. He hopes he gets a few more wedding invites in years to come after they graduate.

“I got a text last night that a center of mine from 2019 is getting married,” Wooster said. “And there was the group of dudes (at the wedding) that were with him all the way through it (at GVSU).”

Wooster, while sitting at the table during the news conference, looked over at sixth-year senior Abe Swanson.

“This group of guys right here … I’m just so thankful,” Wooster said. “Abe, make sure you give me the invite to the wedding one of these days.”

Ferris State was missing its head coach

The Bulldogs didn’t have coach Tony Annese on the sidelines on Saturday. He was suspended for the team’s conduct in last season’s National Championship game.

Assistant coach Brian Rock filled in.

“We’re disappointed in the outcome,” Rock said. “We’re not disappointed in our football team. I think you have to give the Grand Valley football team a great deal of credit. They executed well. They’re athletic, they’re physical, they’re well coached. They did a great job today.”

Did Annese’s absence change anything?

“I think Tony has done an incredible job of hiring people around him who are capable of moving the ship forward,” Rock said. “Do you miss his presence? Absolutely. Sure we did. We kind of approached it, as far as scheduling goes, playing your rival in the first round of the playoffs presents its own challenges. Those things were more challenging.”

