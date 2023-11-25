Grand Valley State, Alma win thrillers to advance in Division II & III football playoffs

The Grand Valley State football team hosted Ferris State in the first round of the NCAA Division II playoffs on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Allendale.

Grand Valley State beats Pittsburg State, 24-21, with walk-off touchdown, advances to Division II quarterfinals

Avery Moore was the hero who kept Grand Valley State football’s season alive on Saturday when he scampered in for a five-yard touchdown on a quarterback run with 30 seconds left to give the Lakers a 24-21 win over Pittsburg State (Kan.).

Moore, who split time under center with Cade Peterson, took a direct snap to the right and lowered his head to power in for the go-ahead score. The touchdown completed a 10-point fourth-quarter comeback for Grand Valley State (11-1) to advance to the quarterfinals of the Division II playoffs to take on undefeated Harding (Ark.).

The two teams traded blows early and traded a pair of touchdowns to enter halftime tied at 14. Tariq Reid, who finished with a game-high 65 rushing yards, scored both of the Lakers’ first-half touchdowns with four and nine-yard runs.

Pittsburg State went up 21-14 with five minutes in the third quarter on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Chad Dodson Jr. to Devon Garrison, but that was their last score of the game. Dodson was 24-of-34 for 239 yards and two touchdowns, but threw two interceptions — including one to Ian Kennelly with 3:21 remaining to set up GVSU’s game-winning drive.

Peterson, who finished 9-of-14 for 115 yards and an interception, was Grand Valley’s quarterback for most of the final drive before relinquishing to Moore for the final touchdown. Moore had one completion for five yards and added 44 rushing yards.

Pittsburg State outgained Grand Valley State 360 to 259, but the Lakers’ defense came up with three interceptions to flip the script of the game.

Alma rallies to defeat Mount Union 24-20, advances to Division III quarterfinals

The lights were getting dim on Alma’s season on the road against Mount Union (Ohio) in the second round of the Division III football playoffs. The Scots did not score a point in the first three quarters and carried a 10-0 deficit into the final 10 minutes.

But Alma (12-0) showed why the entire 60 minutes are played. They rallied to score 24 points in the fourth quarter, including a go-ahead touchdown catch by Cole Thomas with 10 seconds left to eliminate Mount Union (11-1), 24-20.

Alma found themselves facing a 20-17 deficit when they began their last drive from their own 4-yard line with 1:29 remaining. Carter St. John, who finished 20-of-33 for 303 yards with three touchdowns, started the drive with a few short completions before finding Jordan Williams over the middle for a 52-yard gain to the Mount Union 22 with 42 seconds left. Alma inched down to the two-yard line before St. John hit Thomas for the 2-yard, go-ahead touchdown.

Thomas, who finished with four catches for 24 yards and two scores, started the comeback with an 8-yard touchdown at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Nate Webb hauled in a 76-yard touchdown to provide the other touchdown in the massive comeback.

Alma advances to the quarterfinals of the Division III playoffs to face Cortland (New York).

