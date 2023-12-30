Grand Valley presses to win against Spartans

Dec. 30—ORWELL — The Grand Valley boys basketball team slowly built up momentum throughout the game culminating with an 83-57 over Conneaut on Friday night.

A fast paced start to the game saw the Mustangs take a five-point lead at the end of the first quarter 25-20.

A close game, tied at one point at 11-11 changed mid-first quarter when the Mustangs ran off 10 quick points followed by a counter run by the Spartans.

Grand Valley slowly built on that lead in the second quarter with big man Jerry Schultz (31 points) and guard Bobby Rogers (17 points) leading the way. With five seconds left in the first half, Schultz drove the lane and dunked giving the Mustangs something to celebrate at halftime.

Grand Valley kept the pressure on in the third quarter grabbing a 71-44 lead with an intense full court defense that led to many turnovers.

"The kids needed it," Grand Valley coach Justin Turk said of the victory after several close losses. "It feels good to get a win at your home place, especially against a county team."

He said he has been talking to Rogers about being more aggressive and it paid off.

Turk said Schultz has been averaging close to 20 points and 20 rebounds a game.

"Jerry is a force in the middle," he said. "He has worked hard for it."

Chance Loomis led the Spartans with a game-high 39 points.

Conneaut first-year coach Rich Marshall said his team lacked effort, especially in the transition game.

"This is vwery disappointing," he said.

The Spartans had difficulty bringing the ball up the court in the second half.

Marshall said the Spartans (3-4) must get back on defense and that did not happen, as the Mustangs out-hustled them.

He said a second problem was the lack of rebounding. He said his team will be out-sized most nights so a concentration on rebounding will be important for the growth of the team.

Marshall said the Spartans need to keep teams off the free-throw line and that didn't happen.

"They shot a lot of free throws. We are reaching and not getting in position," he said.

Marshall also said he has only one player willing to draw a charge.

The Mustangs are now 2-5. Turk said he was excited about the effort his team put in at the start of the third quarter to take a commanding lead.

He said his team also has a lot of depth, many of them younger players.

"We want to start using more of our bench as the year progresses," Turk said.