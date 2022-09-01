Grand slam, rough third inning doom Ryan, Twins against Red Sox

Joe Ryan is 8-1 when he doesn't allow a home run, and the lone loss came when the Twins' offense didn't score a run.

Alas, those homerless games have become less frequent as the summer has gone on.

Xander Bogaerts lined a rare off-speed pitch from Ryan into the flower planters in left field Wednesday, J.D. Martinez sent one a half-dozen rows deeper, and the Red Sox handed the Twins their only loss of the weeklong homestand, 6-5 at Target Field.

The third-inning rockets — Bogaerts' traveled 113 mph, one of the dozen or so hardest-hit balls in Minneapolis all year — spoiled an otherwise positive performance by Ryan, who didn't allow a runner to reach third base in his other four innings and struck out eight.

But the damage was decisive. Bogaerts' came with the bases loaded, the first grand slam that Ryan has allowed in his career. Martinez's shot made it a five-run inning, the third time in his past seven starts that the rookie righthander has given up five or more runs. He also has surrendered 16 home runs in his past 14 starts.

Still, the loss couldn't undo much of the recovery work the Twins accomplished during the previous five games against the Giants and Red Sox. Cleveland's shutout loss to Baltimore means the Guardians remain only 1½ games ahead of Minnesota in the AL Central.

And the Twins, after a humbling sweep in Houston last week, outscored their opponents 39-18 over six games at home. Now they head to Chicago and New York for a week, testing whether the turnaround has staying power, and whether they're better than their mediocre 14-14 August.

There were some good signs again Wednesday, particularly in the Twins' ability to rally from behind, which they had done in each of their four previous games. Jovani Moran gave up a pair of doubles in the sixth inning, with Bogaerts' run-scoring hit to right bringing a run home. But Boston didn't score again, giving the Twins a chance.

They accepted it by scoring one run in the seventh and two more in the eighth to give themselves a chance to tie the game. Luis Arraez responded to the Red Sox's outburst by smacking his eighth homer of the season into the right-field seats. He lifted a sacrifice fly in the seventh to bring home Nick Gordon, too.

Gordon appeared to reprise his Tuesday role as long-ball hero in the eighth, but probably regrets thinking so in the moment. With Max Kepler and Gio Urshela on base with two outs and still trailing by three, Gordon hit a long and high fly ball to right field off reliever Garrett Whitlock. He stood in the batter's box and watched it fly, then began his home-run trot — until it ricocheted off the wall, about two feet below the top.

The ball bounced past right fielder Alex Verdugo, allowing both Twins baserunners to score. But Gordon, by now running at top speed, was thrown out at third base, ending the inning and erasing an opportunity for Gilberto Celestino to bat with the tying run at third.

Instead, Celestino led off the ninth with an infield single. But the Twins couldn't bring him home against Red Sox righthander Matt Barnes, with Carlos Correa ending the game by grounding into a double play.