GRAND SLAM PICK 'EM $25K JACKPOT: July 10 MLB

To help you out, here are the six questions for Saturday's MLB games, along with my breakdown and picks.

Chicago Home Runs (CHW) vs. Baltimore

0, 1, 2 or 3+ Home Runs?

Thomas Eshelman will get the nod for Baltimore and in four appearances this season, he has allowed four home runs, including two in his last start.

Eshelman sports a 7.18 ERA on the season, and despite Chicago not having the most home run power lately, they should be able to knock one off Eshelman and another off the bullpen.

Pick: Chicago 2 Home Runs

San Francisco Home Runs vs. Washington

0, 1, 2 or 3+ Home Runs?

San Francisco has six homers over the last five games and 16 in the previous 12, so about one or more here is the average. Jon Lester will start for Washington, and he has surrendered at least one homer in seven straight games.

He has faced six San Francisco hitters in his career and allowed four home runs -- three coming to Wilmer Flores. Flores has a three-game hit streak going, so I will take it one step further and say Flores hits another homer off Lester, and Washington gets the bullpen too.

Pick: San Francisco 2 Home Run

Philadelphia Singles & Doubles vs. Boston

0-3, 4, 5, 6-7 or 8+ Singles? 0, 1, 2, 3 or 4+ Doubles?

Martin Perez will start this matchup for Boston, and he has been hittable, to say the least. Perez has permitted at least five hits in seven of the past eight starts and a combined 21 over the previous three.

Philadelphia's offense has 14 doubles over the last seven days (six games) -- the most in the league. Their 57 hits is also fourth in that span, so go with one of the higher numbers.

Pick: Philadelphia 6-7 Singles & 4+ Doubles

San Francisco Singles & Doubles vs. Washington

0-2, 3, 4, 5, 6 or 7+ Singles? 0, 1, 2, 3 or 4+ Doubles?

San Francisco, on the other hand, does not double nearly as frequently as Philadephia. They have eight over the last five games (t-20th) and 44 hits (T-16th).

San Francisco averages 8.8 hits per game in that span, and facing Lester should mean a few singles and doubles. Lester has allowed at least five hits in 11 of his 13 starts this season.

Pick: San Francisco 6 Singles & 2 Doubles

Philadelphia Strikeouts & Earned Runs vs. Boston

0-6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 or 12+ Strikeouts? 0-1, 2, 3-4, 5-7 or 8+ Earned Runs?

Matt Moore will take the mound for Philadelphia, marking his sixth start of the season. Boston is an unforgiving offense, and strikeouts may be hard to come by.

Moore has 23 strikeouts in 27.1 innings this season, including eight over his past three starts. Do not expect tons of strikeouts, but more earned runs.

Pick: 0-6 Strikeouts & 5-7 Earned Runs

Chicago Strikeouts & Earned Runs (CHW) vs. Baltimore

0-6, 7, 8, 9-10, 11, 12 or 13+ Strikeouts? 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5-6 or 7+ Earned Runs?

Lucas Giolito will take the mound for Chicago, and he has been stellar all season in the strikeout department. In his only meeting with Baltimore this season, Giolito posted 12 strikeouts and one earned run in a 3-1 victory.

Giolito has allowed two or more earned runs in six straight games since that sart and a combined six strikeouts in the past two. Baltimore should be able to cut those K numbers down and score at least once off Giolito.

Pick: Chicago 8 Strikeouts & 3 Earned Runs