At Grand Slam Coaching, Denise Lewis Coaches Clients on How to Make Every Day a “Grand Slam” Day

WALNUT CREEK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / In the sports world, and in life, things do not always go according to the playbook. Denise Lewis, the founder of Grand Slam Coaching and certified performance coach, is dedicated to helping people find the motivation and direction to make every day a grand slam day, on and off the field.

People from many different walks of life come to see Grand Slam Coaching; career professionals who need more motivation, professional athletes who need help achieving more, others who are at the end of their career or face career-ending injuries and feel lost. As a performance coach, they help filter out all the noise and uncertainty so that their clients can discover what are the right next steps for themselves.

Grand Slam Coaching is different from typical coaches because they ask the hard questions and help their clients access their inner tools to find out for themselves what they are truly capable of. There is no step-by-step process, they help them access their inner tools to find out for themselves what they are truly capable of.

"I believe everyone has their own energy and the ability within them to focus that energy somewhere. When people get lost, they do not always ask the right questions of themselves. That is what I do. People have the right answers, they just don't always know it. I ask the tough questions so they can figure out the steps they can take to move forward and pivot that energy to a new focus."

For a person who is looking for guidance, Grand Slam Coaching views themselves as a coach that helps people move forward, and pivot from one "arena" to the next.

Grand Slam Coaching helps their clients find fulfilling new passions and channels for their productive energies, as well as their wants and dreams. They serve as an empathetic and objective listener and ask those tough questions that many people are too afraid to face. Grand Slam Coaching believes that no matter the challenges their clients face, every day should feel like a grand slam day, and the best part is that their clients get to quantify what that means for them.

Denise Lewis has been a competitive athlete since she was 8 years old, participating on a high amature level around the world, including golf, swimming, equestrian events, field hockey, skiing, tennis, and soccer. She holds a black belt in Taekwondo and is an avid 5K walker, raising money for causes like Sesame Street and the American Heart Association. Denise attended the University of Michigan and has had an extensive career in advertising, along with running her own catering company for 18 years. Currently, she is in management at Safeway and is a Gotham Club Host for the San Francisco Giants. As she says, she is a "Denise of all trades and a master of all," and she uses that vast depth of knowledge and experience to benefit her clients.

You can see more about how Grand Slam Coaching works to help people make every day a grand slam day on their website grandslamcoaching.com.

