Grand Saline, Wills Point students win first place in bass tournament

WILLS POINT, Texas (KETK) — Two Wills Point ISD (WPISD) students are heading to state alongside the Grand Saline High School Bass Association (GSHSBA).

According to a release, Cole Ondrusek and Tanner Spindle from WIPSD joined Grand Saline ISD where the team won first place.

The district noted than even though the conditions were not ideal, students did not give up and fished until the 3 o’clock alarm went off.

“Lake Tawakoni wasn’t sharing its treasures with this tournament, easily. With all the fresh rain we received, it brought water levels up, the water was cooler and stained, the bass were post-spawn, the wind was 10mph (for Tawakoni, that’s rough), and pre-fishing, for most, was good, but tourney day wasn’t so kind for most. The average weights weighed in were low for this time of the year.” Wills Point ISD said on their Facebook.

The district’s regional final anglers represented around 62 school districts and 205 teams from those schools qualified for regionals.

The THSBA State Championship will be held at Lake Palestine on May 18-19 where around 200 teams will be competing.

Courtesy of Wills Point ISD

The GSHSBA reportedly has seven advancing to the state championship:

Bryce Henry and Jace Mercer, BC Ryan Henry

Macoy Lewis and Cody Daniel’s, BC Randy Denton

Cole Ondrusek and Tanner Spindle , BC Phillip Hope

Chase McShooler and Ayden Hill, BC Michael McShooler

Preston Black and Rylie Wade, BC Eric Autry

Raylee Copeland and Noah Harvill, BC Travis Copeland

Colby Koonce and Gabe Means, BC Travis Jones

Overall, GSHSBA won first place, Texas High School, second place and Winnsboro Fishing Team won third place.

