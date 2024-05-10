Grand Rapids walks off Bemidji twice to sweep doubleheader

May 9—GRAND RAPIDS — Seventh innings didn't go the way of the Bemidji High School baseball team on Thursday.

The Lumberjacks were on the wrong end of two walk-off victories on the road against Grand Rapids. The Thunderhawks scored the winning runs in the bottom of each seventh inning in 3-2 and 5-4 wins.

Back-to-back run-scoring singles from Caleb Gunderson and Jack Garski gave Grand Rapids the win in the first game. A one-out single, followed by a walk, preceded the tying and winning hits.

Peyton Neadeau threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing eight hits, two earned runs with six strikeouts. Landon Hanson drove in runs with a fourth-inning double and a sixth-inning single.

In the 5-4 loss, Gunderson delivered again. After knocking in the tying run in the first game, the Grand Rapids junior ripped a game-winning single to clinch the sweep.

Hanson drove in two more runs with a first-inning single. BHS made it 3-0 on an error two batters later. The Thunderhawls answered with three runs in the bottom of the first before Neadeau's RBI double in the third put the Jacks up 4-3.

Grand Rapids scored a run in the sixth on an RBI double before walking it off in the seventh.