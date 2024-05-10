Grand Rapids River Bank runner inspires with Cerebral Palsy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Alec Arambula runs with weight, but he doesn’t let it slow him down.

“As a kid, I was made fun of a lot,” said Arambula, a Grand Rapids runner. “I dealt with a lot of pain.”

Arambula pushed past that pain, past what doctors said he’d never do because he lives with Cerebral Palsy.

“What they told my parents is that I would never be able to walk, ” said Arambula.

The disorder affects the left side of Arambula’s body. He spent years in the hospital, undergoing surgeries and learning to navigate his challenges.

“I always felt like I was behind the eight ball,” said Arambula.

Every visit helped him with soccer and better prepared him for the River Bank Run. When he reflects on how much he’s overcome, Arambula said he is reminded of how thankful he is.

“That’s the first thing that comes to mind,” said Arambula. “I’m just super thankful.”

News 8’s Donovan Long will be running a 10K with Arambula on Saturday. They’re good friends. It’ll be Arambula’s eleventh race but Long’s first.

“There’s going to be a lot to experience, probably a lot of emotions and a lot of adrenaline,” said Arambula. “That’s something special, man.”

Arambula motivated Long to train in honor of his own medical diagnosis. Long lives with Functional Neurological Disorder. It caused him to learn to walk and run again almost six years ago.

Donovan Long, local patient honor International Functional Neurological Disorder Day

“I’m excited for you,” said Arambula.

As the runner prepares for his next race, he said he is also reminded of his purpose, something he runs towards every chance he gets.

“My purpose is to be consistent in what I do in hopes to inspire others, not only people with disabilities but people without disabilities.”

Arambula blogs about his fitness and running journey online, using the slogan, “full ability with a disability.” He said it’s his way of letting others with medical challenges know their disability doesn’t define them.

