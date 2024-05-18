Grand Rapids Rise falls in PVF Championship

OMAHA, Neb. (WOOD) — The Omaha Supernovas defeated the Grand Rapids Rise Saturday in the Pro Volleyball Federation Championship.

For the Rise, the inaugural championship match — with a $1 million grand prize at stake and spectators like Jason Derulo in the audience — was effectively a road game in Omaha.

The first set opened strong, but it got away from the Rise. They would drop it by 12 points, 25-13.

The second set was more competitive. It ended with the Supernovas getting the last laugh on a block, 26-24.

In set three, opposite hitter Emiliya Dimitrova — playing her last professional game — overpowered the front line and tied it at 20. But on match point, she would make her last serve.

The Rise lost the championship 3-0.

“We’re disappointed, as you would expect, but I thought our team really came together this year,” head coach Cathy George said. “I was proud of everything that they did, and the team is made up of wonderful people. I couldn’t be happier to coach this group.”

“What I got from this season will be unforgettable for me because I made my dream come true thanks to a lot of people that gave me the opportunity, including (Cathy George), this amazing human,” Dimitrova said. “We created something that’s going to last forever.”

Joining the brand new league was a leap of faith for every player and coach on the team. Though it didn’t end with a championship, they say the entire season was enjoyable.

“Thank you, Grand Rapids, for a great first season!” the team posted on social media.

