Grand Prix of the Americas MotoGP: Maverick Vinales wins in Texas after horror start

The win at the Grand Prix of the Americas MotoGP for Vinales (centre) was his first of the season [Getty Images]

Spain's Maverick Vinales made it a perfect weekend by overcoming a poor start to win the Grand Prix of the Americas MotoGP in Texas on Sunday.

The 29-year-old, who won the sprint race on Saturday, started the main event in pole position but a horror start saw him drop into 11th place after the first lap.

Teenage rookie Pedro Acosta took second place and Enea Bastianini was third.

Championship leader Jorge Martin finished fourth.

During the course of the race there were several lead changes, with Acosta taking to the front from the start.

The win from Aprilia's Vinales means he is the first rider to take victory in a Sunday race with three different manufacturers - having won with Suzuki and Yamaha in the past.

"I was feeling everyone pushing me," he said. "It was spectacular. What can I say? History made. I'm dreaming.

"I'm super happy... I don't know how many overtakes I did!"

Martin's lead in the riders' standings stands at 21 points after three race weekends, with Bastianini in second place and Vinales three points further back.