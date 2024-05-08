Grand opening for new pickleball complex set for Thursday

May 7—The community is invited to celebrate the first-of-its-kind pickleball complex in Weatherford.

A grand opening and ribbon cutting will be held at Love Street Park at 9 a.m. Thursday, hosted by the city of Weatherford.

The 10-court facility, on the northwest side of the park, was approved back in September by Weatherford city council at a cost of $1.2 million.

The estimate includes court construction along with lighting, additional parking and shade structures.

The project was funded through a combination of park dedication fees, which are collected from developers who bring in new developments such as housing or apartment complexes, and hotel/motel tax revenue received from room rentals.

The courts emerged as one of the priorities for the city's Master Plan following community input last spring. Previously, pickleballers were playing on four junior tennis courts at Soldier Spring Park, which had been converted, but were not regulation size.