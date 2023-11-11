Grand National winning jockey Graham Lee in intensive care after fall

Graham Lee after winning a Cheltenham steeple chase on L'Antartique in 2007 - Gettty Images/Julian Herbert

Graham Lee, the Grand National winning jump jockey, is in intensive care in a hospital with a serious neck injury after a shocking all-weather fall at Newcastle on Friday night.

Lee, 47, who is best known for riding Amberleigh House to victory for Ginger McCain at Aintree in 2004 to give Red Rum’s legendary trainer a record fourth win in the race, was riding Ben Macdui in the Bet UK Home of the Acca-Fenwa Handicap over five furlongs when he was unseated as the five-year-old emerged from the stalls.

The jockey, who has ridden 47 winners on the Flat this year, was taken straight to the Royal Victoria Infirmary from the racecourse. It is believed it was the awkwardness of the fall rather than the speed of it which caused the injury.

The Injured Jockeys Fund put out a statement on Saturday morning which read: “Flat jockey Graham Lee had a fall coming out of their stalls at Newcastle Racecourse yesterday evening. He was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle with a neck injury where he is in intensive care. He will undergo further tests today to assess the extent of the injury. We would ask that the family are given total privacy at this time.”

More follows...

