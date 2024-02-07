Grand National runners, riders, favourites and odds for 2024: Full horse list

As a grey, Vanillier will be a popular choice with many casual punters - Getty Images/Michael Steele

Corach Rambler, the winner of last year’s Grand National, has been confirmed among the entries for this year’s race, along with 93 other horses.

The deadline for trainers to enter their horses was February 6. The next staging post is February 20, when the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) will announce the weight that each horse will be required to carry in the race itself, which is on April 13.

Many trainers will withdraw their horses from contention when these weights are announced. The final selection of 34 horses will be made 48 hours before the Grand National itself.

Of the 94 entries, 61 are Irish-trained, which beats the previous best of 54, set last year when Ireland provided 25 of the 39 runners on the day.

Marcus Armytage’s favourites

Mahler Mission (IRE) 8, Colm Herron & Rockview Racing Syndicate, John McConnell, Ireland

Odds: 16/1

Usually fitted with special shoes to combat the age-old thoroughbred condition: flat feet. His sire Mahler (second St Leger, third Melbourne Cup) is a strong influence on stamina. Four lengths clear in last year’s National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham when falling at the second last marked him out as a big player in staying chases for this season. Runner-up in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury in November, beaten just over three lengths and losing both front shoes in the process. Would not be the first placed horse in the big Newbury handicap to go on and win a National. Only went up 4lbs for that so should comfortably get into a 34-runner National.

Vanillier (FR) 9, Mrs H. M. Keaveney, Gavin Cromwell, Ireland

Odds: 14/1

A gallant two-and-a-quarter-length runner-up to Corach Rambler in last year’s race despite being 12 lengths down at the last, Gavin Cromwell’s grey came up just short. One wonders if ridden a bit closer to the action on the second circuit it might have been a different story and this time, instead of giving 1lb, he’ll be receiving at least 7lbs. Once a winner of the Albert Bartlett Hurdle at Cheltenham he seems to save his best form for the spring, but has not set the world on fire in three starts this season. That said they have all been over distances way short of his best and, handicap-wise, there may be a lot of method in that madness.

Corach Rambler (IRE) 10, The Ramblers, Lucinda Russell

Odds: 16/1

Last year’s winner. Only a handful of horses have come back and won it again although they are often good each-way shots. Needed first start since at Kelso and looked the one to take out of the Betfair Chase when third to Royal Pagaille in terms of both Gold Cup and National. We won’t see the pride of Scotland until March when he will contest the Gold Cup at Cheltenham, where he is unbeaten in three starts. Won last year off 10st 5lbs, he will be a stone higher in the handicap this time.

Monbeg Genius (IRE) 8, Barrowman Racing Limited, Jonjo O’Neill

Odds: 20/1

Decent enough hurdler but really began to show what he was made of when he went chasing last year winning three, finishing a very good third behind Corach Rambler and Fastorslow at Cheltenham in what appeared to be the handicap chase of the season. Confirmed that when third in the Coral Gold Cup in December. The one hiccup surrounds his owner, Michelle Mone, an entrepreneur and Conservative peer who, along with her husband Doug Barrowman, set up a company in 2020 which was controversially awarded a £200m Government PPE contract during the pandemic. The BHA are on it though and there is plenty of time to sort out any ownership issues between now and April 13.

Panda Boy (IRE) 8, Old Pals Partnership, Martin Brassil, Ireland

Odds: 22/1

Another grey bidding to join an elite club of just three horses of that colour (The Lamb 1886 and 1871), Nicolaus Silver (1961) and Neptune Collonges (2012) to have triumphed in the National. Maybe maligning him to say he does not win that often but he is maybe being protected from the handicapper at the moment after his very creditable fifth in last year’s Irish National. Otherwise he is a consistent sort trained by Martin Brassil who sent out Numbersixvalverde to win earlier this century. A staying on fourth in a hurdle last time, the sort of name that would attract a lot of once-a-year-punters on the day.

Capodanno (FR) 8, Mr John P. McManus, W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Odds: 20/1

JP McManus owned. A Grade One winner over jumps and gave several British Gold Cup each-way shots a reality check when winning the Cotswold Chase in January. That will not have done his handicap mark much good with the National in mind. A touch of class but pulled up before the last behind Corach Rambler in last year’s race which leaves a slight question mark over his stamina for an extreme distance. Maybe more of a winning chance in the Topham?

Noble Yeats (IRE) 9, Mr Robert Waley-Cohen, Emmet Mullins, Ireland

Odds: 16/1

Who needs Willie Mullins when you can have his nephew Emmet? He won the race for Sam Waley-Cohen, the last amateur to ride the winner, in 2022. The first thing this Mullins does is cast convention out of the window. Has reinvented this horse as a staying hurdler having won the Cleeve Hurdle at Cheltenham in January and the Stayers Hurdle will, if nothing else, be a less gruelling National warm-up than the Gold Cup. Good fourth last year, good each-way chance again but the handicapper usually sees to it that horses do not win it twice.

Nassalam (FR) 7, John and Yvonne Stone, Gary Moore

Odds: 28/1

No one would begrudge the Moore family or John and Yvonne Stone a Grand National winner. Runaway winner of the Welsh National in December when he was the only horse to handle the appalling conditions. That warranted a Gold Cup entry. Chepstow either flattered him or, if the handicapper who put him up a stone is right, extreme distance and/or blinkers has improved him out of all recognition. He has won on good to soft but really thrives when it is almost unraceable. Went round Aintree when a staying on fourth in the Becher Chase in November. An awful lot in his favour.

Latenightpass 11, Mrs P. A. Ellis, Dan Skelton

Odds: 33/1

Well named (by Passing Glance out of Midnightdip) if he gets in the race the 11-year-old will be a big focus of attention in the build-up to April 13 – owned and bred by Pippa Ellis and ridden by her extremely capable daughter-in-law, point-to-point champion Gina Andrews. He has spent most of his career in the point-to-point field trained by Gina’s husband Tom Ellis, he has already won an Aintree Foxhunters over the fences and has been a revelation in cross-countries at Cheltenham this season. If the race still goes to the best story, look no further and he would be the first genuine hunter chaser to win since Grittar in early 1980s.

Hewick (IRE) 9, Mr T. J. McDonald, John Joseph Hanlon, Ireland

Odds: 20/1

An £800 horse. Small but mighty winner of the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day coming from nowhere to beat Bravemansgame. Failure to complete in his first three point-to-point starts did not augur well but other laurels include US Grand National (hurdle race), Galway Plate, Durham National, Bet365 Gold Cup and Oaksey Chase. Was still in front on 2023 Gold Cup when falling at the second last. He’s a great story. His trainer’s a terrific character but, like it or not, he is a little fellow who is going to be lumped with a big weight.

Kitty’s Light 8, R J Bedford & All Stars Sports Racing, Christian Williams

Odds: 30/1

Christian Williams has actually won a Grand National – the virtual one in 2020 with his 2019 Welsh National winner Potters Corner – but, obviously, you can’t dine out on that. It’s been a difficult year for the Welsh trainer and his family with daughter Betsy being treated for leukaemia and winning the National would be a wonderful tonic. The eight-year-old always comes good in the spring and last year completed the Eider Chase-Scottish National-Bet365 Gold Cup treble. He’s mainly been kept to hurdles this season to protect his handicap which should see him scrape in a 34 runner National near the bottom of the handicap.

Fiddlerontheroof (IRE) 10, The Minions, Jim Boyle

Odds: 50/1

Smart chaser on his day for Colin then Joe Tizzard but now trained in Epsom by Jim Boyle. It would be a while since there was a National winner from that area, the last being 1951 winner Nickel Coin, trained by Jack O’Donoughue in Reigate and the last mare to win it. Was quietly fancied by connections last year and duly ran a cracker in fifth and was right in the mix until the second last. Who knows what a change of scenery can do?

Chambard (FR) 12, David & Carol Shaw, Venetia Williams

Odds: 66/1

Would be bidding to give Venetia Williams a second National winner after Mon Mome but this would be an all-female victory were the 12-year-old to triumph; he is invariably ridden by Lucy Turner who would be the first female amateur to win the race. She won the Kim Muir on him in 2022 and his first win since was over the National course at Aintree in December, when he took to the fences like a duck to water beating Coko Beach 13 lengths. Age is but a number however the last 12-year-old to win was Amberleigh House 20 years ago.

Glengouly (FR) 8, Roaringwater Syndicate, W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Odds: 33/1

Appeared to take a while to regain his mojo after a fall last season but has been a good second in two handicap chases this season. Any stamina doubts cast aside when second in a heavy ground Thyestes Chase when second to Ain’t That A Shame. Looks like he’s improving, gradually rather than rapidly but going in the right direction. Handles heavy so one to consider if it comes up wet in April.

Highland Hunter (IRE) 11, Nic Brereton and Lindsey Brennan, Fergal O’Brien

Odds: 66/1

A lightly raced veteran who was with Paul Nicholls last season, now with Fergal O’Brien. Was ridden out for Nicholls by ill-fated point-to-point jockey Keagan Kirkby. Nicholls has seen a dormer inmate win for someone else before with Silver Birch but he looks pretty safe this time. On his current rating he might just squeak in but he provided Aintree’s fence builders with overtime when standing off way too far at The Chair in the Bechers Chase in November. He will need to be more accurate in the National.

Mister Coffey (FR) 9, Lady Bamford & Alice Bamford, Nicky Henderson

Odds: 66/1

Eighth last year after a bold jumping display that saw him surge 10 lengths clear crossing the Melling Road for the last time very briefly giving the impression he might lift Nicky Henderson’s National hoodoo. The fact that he is still yet to win a steeplechase is probably up there with the trainer’s greatest frustrations and, even more frustratingly, off his current mark Lady Bamford’s jumper is unlikely to get into the race.

The other 78 horses

Adamantly Chosen (IRE) 7, Watch This Space Syndicate, W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Ain’t That A Shame (IRE) 10, Robcour, Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Amirite (IRE) 8, Patrick Hale, Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Angels Dawn (IRE) 9, Mr Alfred Sweetnam, S. Curling, Ireland

Annual Invictus (IRE) 9, Mr Thomas Michael Smith, Chris Gordon

Ashtown Lad (IRE) 10, Darren & Annaley Yates, Dan Skelton

Ash Tree Meadow (FR) 8, Alymer Stud Ltd, Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Asterion Forlonge (FR) 10, Mrs J. Donnelly, W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Battleoverdoyen (IRE) 11, Pioneer Racing, Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Bronn (IRE) 7, Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede, W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Busselton (FR) 7, Mr Michael Hilary Burke, Joseph Patrick O’Brien, Ireland

Celebre d’Allen (FR) 12, Mr Allan Stennett, Philip Hobbs & Johnson White

Cepage (FR) 12, The Bellamy Partnership, Venetia Williams

Chemical Energy (IRE) 8, Bective Stud, Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Classic Getaway (IRE) 8, Cheveley Park Stud, W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Coko Beach (FR) 9, Gigginstown House Stud, Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Conflated (IRE) 10, Gigginstown House Stud, Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Delta Work (FR) 11, Gigginstown House Stud, Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Desertmore House (IRE) 9, O. B. P. Carroll/Anthony Vaughan, Martin Brassil, Ireland

Diol Ker (FR) 10, Gigginstown House Stud, Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Dunboyne (IRE) 9, S. P. O’Connor, Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Dusart (IRE) 9, BARTLETT & CARTHY, Nicky Henderson

Eklat de Rire (FR) 10, Mr P. Davies, Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Eldorado Allen (FR) 10, J P Romans & Terry Warner, Joe Tizzard

Embittered (IRE) 10, Gigginstown House Stud, Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Empire Steel (IRE) 10, Alan Wight, Sandy Thomson

Fakiera (FR) 9, Mrs Martina Griffin, Eoin Griffin, Ireland

Fakir d’Alene (FR), 9 Bective Stud, Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Fakir d’Oudairies (FR) 9, Mr John P. McManus, Joseph Patrick O’Brien, Ireland

Famous Bridge (IRE) 8, Hemmings Racing, Nicky Richards

Fantastic Lady (FR) 9, Mr E. R. Hanbury, Nicky Henderson

Farouk d’Alene (FR) 9, Gigginstown House Stud, Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Favori de Champdou (FR) 9, Gigginstown House Stud, Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Foxy Jacks (IRE) 10, Ms Rachel Carthy, M. F. Morris, Ireland

Frontal Assault (IRE) 9, Gigginstown House Stud, Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Full Back (FR) 9, Mr Ashley Head, Gary Moore

Fury Road (IRE) 10, Sierra Pacific & Pioneer Racing, Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Galia des Liteaux (FR) 8, Mr Michael Ariss, Dan Skelton

Galvin (IRE) 10, Mr R. A. Bartlett, Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Gevrey (FR) 8, Denis Gallagher Racing, Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Good Boy Bobby (IRE) 11, Dash Grange Stud, Nigel Twiston-Davies

I Am Maximus (FR) 8, Mr John P. McManus, W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Iron Bridge (IRE) 8, Hemmings Racing, Jonjo O’Neill

Its On The Line (IRE) 7, C. C. R. Racing Syndicate, Emmet Mullins, Ireland

James du Berlais (FR) 8, Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede, W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Janidil (FR) 10, Mr John P. McManus, W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Kinondo Kwetu 8, Gunalt Partnership, Sam England

Le Milos 9, The Jolly Good Partnership, Dan Skelton

Letsbeclearaboutit (IRE) 9, Alymer Stud Ltd, Gavin Cromwell, Ireland

Limerick Lace (IRE) 7, Mr John P. McManus, Gavin Cromwell, Ireland

Longhouse Poet (IRE) 10, Sean & Bernardine Mulryan, Martin Brassil, Ireland

Macs Charm (IRE) 9, Macs Charm Syndicate, Colm A. Murphy, Ireland

Mac Tottie 11, Steve & Jackie Fleetham, Peter Bowen

Malina Girl (IRE) 7, Mrs J. M. Russell, Gavin Cromwell, Ireland

Meetingofthewaters (IRE) 7, Mr P. Byrne, W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Minella Crooner (IRE) 8, KTDA Racing/Nick Courtney/Cillian Moran, Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Minella Indo (IRE) 11, Mr Barry Maloney, Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Minella Trump (IRE) 10, Mr T. G. Leslie, Donald McCain

Moroder (IRE) 10, Mrs Ann Leftley, Seamus Mullins

Mr Incredible (IRE) 8, Paul Byrne & J. Carthy, W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Ontheropes (IRE) 10, Cheveley Park Stud, W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Placenet (FR) 7, Prof C Tisdall & G Thompson, David Pipe

Revels Hill (IRE) 9, Noel Fehily Racing Syndicates-Revels Hil, Harry Fry

Riaan (IRE) 7 Philip J. Reynolds Gordon Elliott Ireland

Roi Mage (FR) 12, Pryde/Van Der Hoeven/McGladery/Beaumont, Patrick Griffin, Ireland

Royal Thief (IRE) 10, Gigginstown House Stud, Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Run Wild Fred (IRE) 10, Gigginstown House Stud, Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Sail Away (FR) 8, Mr and Mrs J. D. Cotton, Dan Skelton

Salvador Ziggy (IRE) 8, William Hurley/Mrs Aisling Hurley, Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Samcro (IRE) 12, Gigginstown House Stud, Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Shakem Up’arry (IRE) 10, Mr Harry Redknapp, Ben Pauling

So des Flos (FR) 7, Mr David Lestrange, Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Stattler (IRE) 9, Mr R. A. Bartlett, W. P. Mullins, Ireland

The Goffer (IRE) 7, Mr Allan Snow, Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Threeunderthrufive (IRE) 9, McNeill Family, Paul Nicholls

Tommie Beau (IRE) 9, Simon & Christine Prout, Seamus Mullins

Tullybeg (IRE) 9, Bective Stud, Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Where It All Began (IRE) 8 Patrick & Scott Bryceland, McNeill Family, Gordon Elliott, Ireland