Grand National to cut field size after safety measures for Aintree announced

The Grand National has confirmed a reduction in runners in the iconic race with a maximum of 34, down from 40, to improve safety.

This year’s race, won by Derek Fox on Corach Rambler, was delayed by 14 minutes after a protest from animal rights activists and one horse died.

Organisers will look to move up the start time at Aintree, which will help improve the ground, and the distance to the first fence will also be cut, ensuring a slower speed for the first jump. More changes include a standing start and additional veterinary checks.

Aintree clerk of the course Sulekha Varma rebuffed calls for the total runners to be cut to just 30, insisting it would be counter-productive.

"We know from research papers and internal analysis of jump races that there is a direct correlation between the number of runners and the risk of falling, unseating or being brought down," she said.

"However, we also must consider that reducing the field size by too great a number could create a faster race and have an adverse impact in terms of safety."

The three-day meet in April saw three equine fatalities, while Emma Slawinski, director of policy at the RSPCA, hopes the changes will lead to future moves to improve safety even more.

She said: "We look forward to seeing this announcement pave the way for further changes.”

What changes will be made for Grand National 2024?