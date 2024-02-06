Grand National: Aintree showpiece to move forward to 16:00 as part of safety review

Corach Rambler, ridden by Derek Fox, won the 2023 Grand National

Organisers have confirmed the Aintree Grand National will move to the earlier time of 16:00 BST from this year.

The time change from 17:15 is one of several alterations to the world-famous steeplechase, which will be run on Saturday, 13 April.

The Jockey Club said the change is part of an ongoing focus on equine welfare.

"We leave no stone unturned in providing world-class standards of welfare," said Aintree clerk of the course Sulekha Varma.

"This was a decision we took after a number of participants and other racing stakeholders raised concerns about the long build-up to the race throughout the day and heightened tension as a result.

"These were not issues which had been identified as a problem when the race was previously staged at 15:45 and 16:15.

"Bringing forward the start time will also help us to maintain optimal jumping ground, as warm or breezy conditions can dry out the racing surface."

The race's start time was put back an hour in 2016 in an attempt to attract a wider audience.

The Jockey Club had already announced in October that the field for the race would be reduced to a maximum of 34 runners from 40.

Other changes include a shorter run to the first fence to slow horses down early on, the introduction of a standing start and further veterinary checks.

One horse died in last year's race, which was delayed by 14 minutes after a protest by animal rights activists.

A total of 94 horses have been entered for April's race, which will be its 176th running.