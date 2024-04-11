Grand National 2024 sweepstake kit: Printable download for Saturday’s race

Noble Yeats won in 2022 but was beaten by Corach Rambler last year. Both horses are back in 2024 - AP/Jon Super

The 2024 Grand National at Aintree is just days away and for many in homes and offices up and down the country that means it is sweepstake time.

Vast amounts of cash will be placed on the 34 runners and riders for Saturday’s big race and you, too, could be a winner among your friends, family or work colleagues using our sweepstake kit.

Currently, 51 horses remain in contention for the main event, including last year’s winner Corach Rambler. Check out our comprehensive guide to the runners and riders for full details. The next round of scratches (horses being cut) will come at the ‘48-hour declaration stage’ this afternoon at 4pm, when the field will be whittled down to its final 34.

So, you can download our sweepstake kit using the link below, but please note that the list of 34 horses is highly likely to change before the race itself. We recommend coming back to this page on Friday morning for the definitive sweepstake.

How to run a Grand National 2024 sweepstake

If you have 34 people, or 17 people taking two horses each, you could make entry £5 per horse with £100 for the winner, £40 for second place, £20 for third place and £10 for fourth place.

Alternatively, £2 per entry could be split up with £40 for the winner, £15 for second place, £10 for third place and £3 for fourth place.

The Grand National takes place on Saturday with a 4pm start and you can follow all the action right here at Telegraph Sport, with full live coverage and results as they come in.

