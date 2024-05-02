Grand Mo the First jockey, trainer, odds and more to know about Kentucky Derby 2024 horse

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 01: Grand Mo The First runs on the track during the morning training for the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 01, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The highly anticipated 2024 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs will showcase a contender with a notable connection. Bred by the same individual who produced the legendary 13th winner of the Triple Crown, Justify, this horse is poised to make a significant impact on the race.

Grand Mo the First is the product of a strong lineage, combining the successful stallion Uncle Mo, whose sire is a 2022 Belmont Stakes winner, Mo Donegal. This pedigree, with its blend of stamina and speed, equips Grand Mo the First with the necessary tools to conquer the one mile and 1/4 track at Churchill Downs. His potential victory is sure to catch the attention of spectators.

Get ready for the excitement of Saturday's race as we delve into everything you need to know about the promising Grand Mo the First.

Grand Mo the First: Trainer, Jockey, Owner and Pedigree

Trainer: Victor Barboza Jr.

Jockey: Emisael Jaramillo

Owner: Granpollo Stables LLC

Sire: Uncle Mo

Dam: Lilies So Fair

Bred: Kentucky, United States

Grand Mo the First: Past performances and career earnings

Past performances:

Date Track Race Finish Speed 09/01/23 Gulfstream Park Alwoc 1 82 10/08/23 Santa Anita Park 2023 Zuma Beach (G3) 3 97 2/03/24 Gulfstream Park 2024 Swale (LS) 3 86 3/09/24 Tampa Bay Downs 2024 Tampa Bay Derby (G3) 3 87 3/30/24 Gulfstream Park 2024 Florida Derby (G1) 3 87

Career Earnings: $164,250

Grand Mo the First: Predictions, odds and analysis

Prediction, expert analysis:

Kentucky Derby experts: Zero of six experts have Grand Mo the First in the top 10

Dornoch odds: 50-1 (morning line)

Post number: 16

Kentucky Derby 2024: Latest field odds

Odds via CBS Sports:

Fierceness (5-2)

Sierra Leone (3-1)

Catching Freedom (8-1)

Forever Young (10-1)

Just a Touch (10-1)

Dornoch (20-1)

Mystik Dan (20-1)

Just Steel (20-1)

Honor Marie (20-1)

Track Phanton (20-1)

Stronghold (20-1)

Resilience (20-1)

Catalytic (30-1)

T O Password (30-1)

Endlessly (30-1)

Domestic Product (30-1)

Epic Ride (30-1)

Grand Mo the First (50-1)

Society Man (50-1)

West Saratoga (50-1)

Kentucky Derby 2024: TV, streaming and where to watch

When: Saturday, May 4

Coverage starts : 2:30 p.m. ET

Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET

Where: Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky

Cable TV: NBC

Streaming: Peacock; YouTube TV; fuboTV

