Grand Mo the First jockey, trainer, odds and more to know about Kentucky Derby 2024 horse
The highly anticipated 2024 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs will showcase a contender with a notable connection. Bred by the same individual who produced the legendary 13th winner of the Triple Crown, Justify, this horse is poised to make a significant impact on the race.
Grand Mo the First is the product of a strong lineage, combining the successful stallion Uncle Mo, whose sire is a 2022 Belmont Stakes winner, Mo Donegal. This pedigree, with its blend of stamina and speed, equips Grand Mo the First with the necessary tools to conquer the one mile and 1/4 track at Churchill Downs. His potential victory is sure to catch the attention of spectators.
Get ready for the excitement of Saturday's race as we delve into everything you need to know about the promising Grand Mo the First.
Kentucky Derby field: Full horses list and odds for the 2024 Kentucky Derby
Grand Mo the First: Trainer, Jockey, Owner and Pedigree
Trainer: Victor Barboza Jr.
Jockey: Emisael Jaramillo
Owner: Granpollo Stables LLC
Sire: Uncle Mo
Dam: Lilies So Fair
Bred: Kentucky, United States
Grand Mo the First: Past performances and career earnings
Past performances:
Date
Track
Race
Finish
Speed
09/01/23
Gulfstream Park
Alwoc
1
82
10/08/23
Santa Anita Park
2023 Zuma Beach (G3)
3
97
2/03/24
Gulfstream Park
2024 Swale (LS)
3
86
3/09/24
Tampa Bay Downs
2024 Tampa Bay Derby (G3)
3
87
3/30/24
Gulfstream Park
2024 Florida Derby (G1)
3
87
Career Earnings: $164,250
Grand Mo the First: Predictions, odds and analysis
Prediction, expert analysis:
Kentucky Derby experts: Zero of six experts have Grand Mo the First in the top 10
Dornoch odds: 50-1 (morning line)
Post number: 16
Kentucky Derby 2024: Latest field odds
Looking to bet: Wager on the Kentucky Derby with FanDuel
Odds via CBS Sports:
Fierceness (5-2)
Sierra Leone (3-1)
Catching Freedom (8-1)
Forever Young (10-1)
Just a Touch (10-1)
Dornoch (20-1)
Mystik Dan (20-1)
Just Steel (20-1)
Honor Marie (20-1)
Track Phanton (20-1)
Stronghold (20-1)
Resilience (20-1)
Catalytic (30-1)
T O Password (30-1)
Endlessly (30-1)
Domestic Product (30-1)
Epic Ride (30-1)
Grand Mo the First (50-1)
Society Man (50-1)
West Saratoga (50-1)
Kentucky Derby 2024: TV, streaming and where to watch
When: Saturday, May 4
Coverage starts: 2:30 p.m. ET
Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET
Where: Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky
Cable TV: NBC
HOW TO WATCH: See the full Kentucky Derby with a subscription to Peacock
We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kentucky Derby horses 2024: Grand Mo the First