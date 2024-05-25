Grand Ledge wins Softball Classic crown for first time since 2005

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Behind a pair of first-inning home runs and another dominant pitching performance from sophomore Tomia Geter, Grand Ledge defeated Leslie 7-1 on Friday night to secure its first Softball Classic championship since 2005.

The Comets wasted little time setting the tone when the second batter of the game, junior shortstop Gianna Naccarato, launched a solo home run to left field.

Naccarato also hit a solo home run in the seventh inning of the semifinal win over Fowlerville, and that home run on Wednesday was followed up a few batters later by a two-run blast from Geter.

On Friday, history repeated itself as Geter delivered another two-run home run later in the first inning, giving the Comets an early 3-0 lead.

That was more than enough run support for Geter, who pitched the complete game and allowed only one run on a solo home run by Leslie’s Myah Fletcher in the sixth inning.

Naccarato and Geter each received player of the game trophies from the Greater Lansing Area Sports Hall of Fame.

“It’s amazing watching all my teammates be able to do this and seeing everybody succeed, not just me, and seeing all the effort we put in coming together and finally stringing it together and getting us this championship,” said Geter.

Over the course of the week, the Comets defeated three quality programs in Williamston, Fowlerville and Leslie. The strong showing gives the team a lot of momentum heading into the district playoffs next week.

“I think it definitely gave us a lot of confidence and just really hyped us up to go and win our district title and keep going,” said Naccarato.

“I think this is huge and it’s really telling as to where we’re headed,” said head coach Allison Miller, who was a player on the 2005 team that won the Softball Classic. “So I’m excited for the future.”

Grand Ledge has a 25-8 record this season and can add the Softball Classic Championship trophy to this year’s collection along with the CAAC Blue Championship trophy. The Comets begin the district playoffs on Tuesday against Lansing Eastern.

Leslie falls to 29-6 with the loss and has a non-conference doubleheader at Owosso next Wednesday to wrap up the regular season. The Blackhawks begin district play next Saturday against the winner of Michigan Center vs. Grass Lake.

