Grand Ledge softball retires Bonni Kinne’s No. 20

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) – The Grand Ledge softball program held a ceremony in-between games of a doubleheader earlier this week to officially retire the No. 20 jersey in honor of Bonni Kinne.

Kinne, who passed away in October, was a standout pitcher for the Comets during the early years of the program, from 1976-1979.

She was a First Team All-State selection in 1979, helping the Comets to a state runner-up finish. The 1979 team remains the only Grand Ledge softball team to reach the state championship game.

Interestingly, Kinne also threw a no-hitter in her first start of every season throughout high school.

She went on to play at Western Michigan, where she was an All-American in 1982.

Some of Kinne’s family, friends and former teammates were on hand for the ceremony Thursday. They said they’re happy to see her honored this way and are grateful the Comet program recognizes its history and past players.

“It just means a lot that like, she played so long ago at the beginning of the program and they’re still out here remembering her,” said Alli Kinne, Bonni’s niece who also played at Grand Ledge. “There’s past teammates coming out and all of that, it’s just really cool. She was an amazing athlete and person so it’s just really special that they chose to honor her like this.”

“Her whole softball career kind of show what hard work and determination can do if you really put your mind to something and you work at something,” added Angela Kinne, another niece of Bonni’s. “I think that’s a really cool message for today’s student athletes to be able to remember as they’re seeing numbers being retired on the field and everything,”

Bonni Kinne’s brother, Steve Kinne, said his sister loved to teach and her jersey retirement is meaningful to him because future generations will be able to continue to learn from her and her story.

“She loved to teach people and she was a professor at Grand Valley,” he said. “She liked to leave that legacy behind and I think she was able to do that here and that was very exciting for our family.”

In addition to retiring her jersey, Grand Ledge softball is renaming its annual home tournament to the “Bonni Kinne Memorial Tournament.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.